Parliament fire: Man accused allegedly found with stolen laptops and documents, court hears

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

Mafe was arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament, which started on Sunday.

The State alleged that Mafe had stolen laptops, crockery and documents.

Explosives had allegedly been taken into Parliament while laptops, crockery and documents had been stolen at the time a devastating fire had been set in Parliament over the weekend.



Zandile Mafe, the man arrested in connection with the fire, made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following his arrest 48 hours earlier.

The State told the court that the 49-year-old man accused of starting the fire at the national key point had also contravened the Explosives Act and had been in possession of explosives.

And more charges are likely to be added in the case against Mafe, a long-time resident of Khayelitsha, who is originally from Mafikeng in North West.



Mafe entered the court room wearing a grey shirt and denim short jeans and washed-out white sneakers. On entering the dock, Mafe removed his mask, making a 360 degree turn as cameras flashed.

News24 Marvin Charles

He faces a raft of charges, including charges relating to the Explosives Act, theft, arson and housebreaking.

