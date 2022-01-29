8m ago

add bookmark

Parliament fire: Media granted permission to film Zandile Mafe bail application

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Zandile Mafe's urgent bail application after his arrest for the Parliament fire began on Saturday. 
  • The media have been granted permission to report on and film proceedings in court.
  • Mafe denies that he started the fire.

Zandile Mafe's bail application resumed on Saturday in the Cape Town Regional Court. The media have been granted permission to report on and film his bail application.

Mafe arrived and waited in the dock, standing while the magistrate heard an application for the media to attend proceedings. 

Magistrate Michelle Adams granted permission for the media to report on and film court proceedings, with some conditions.

"Recording must stop when Mafe's lawyers consult him in the court," said Adams. 

As soon as permission to film was granted, cameras surrounded the accused, clicking repeatedly while court officials tried to keep Covid-19 protocols in place.

Mafe is accused of a range of crimes, including arson, following a devastating fire which started on 2 January, razing the National Assembly building near the court.

He was arrested on the same day and later sent for a mental evaluation at the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital, which he challenged in court. 

READ | Parliament fire: Cops fight each other over investigation while NPA warns prosecutors about terrorism charges 

Mafe argued that there was nothing wrong with him, and his pro bono legal team - which includes advocate Dali Mpofu - managed to get the evaluation order declared unlawful. He was then returned to prison. 

His earlier bail application stalled when he contracted Covid-19, but the court was opened on Saturday to hear his application. 

The road around the court was closed off as usual, but this time it was filled with police officers anticipating pickets over his arrest. 

A few blocks away, the City Hall was being prepared for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. 

In earlier papers, Mafe stated that he was originally from Mahikeng and had left school in Grade 11 to find work. 

After battling to find stable employment, he had lived in a shack in Khayelitsha or on the pavements around Parliament.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape town regional courtparliament firebail applicationzandile mafe
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 946 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1820 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.89
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo