Parliament fire: Media granted permission to film Zandile Mafe bail application

Zandile Mafe's bail application resumed on Saturday in the Cape Town Regional Court. The media have been granted permission to report on and film his bail application.

Mafe arrived and waited in the dock, standing while the magistrate heard an application for the media to attend proceedings.

Magistrate Michelle Adams granted permission for the media to report on and film court proceedings, with some conditions.

"Recording must stop when Mafe's lawyers consult him in the court," said Adams.

As soon as permission to film was granted, cameras surrounded the accused, clicking repeatedly while court officials tried to keep Covid-19 protocols in place.

Mafe is accused of a range of crimes, including arson, following a devastating fire which started on 2 January, razing the National Assembly building near the court.

He was arrested on the same day and later sent for a mental evaluation at the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital, which he challenged in court.

Mafe argued that there was nothing wrong with him, and his pro bono legal team - which includes advocate Dali Mpofu - managed to get the evaluation order declared unlawful. He was then returned to prison.

His earlier bail application stalled when he contracted Covid-19, but the court was opened on Saturday to hear his application.

The road around the court was closed off as usual, but this time it was filled with police officers anticipating pickets over his arrest.

A few blocks away, the City Hall was being prepared for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.

In earlier papers, Mafe stated that he was originally from Mahikeng and had left school in Grade 11 to find work.

After battling to find stable employment, he had lived in a shack in Khayelitsha or on the pavements around Parliament.

