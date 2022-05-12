1h ago

Parliament fire: More delays as certificate authorising terrorism charges not yet ready

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Douga
  • The certificate to authorise terrorism charges against alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is still not ready. 
  • This is almost six months after the fire started.
  • Investigators have also battled to get engineering plans for the heritage buildings. 

Zandile Christmas Mafe is annoyed by the delays that are preventing the start of his trial in which he is accused of starting a massive fire in the National Assembly and parts of the Old Assembly on 2 January.

Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the continuation of the case.

He faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft.

Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told the court that the State needed more time for reports to be finalised. 

They also sent a memorandum to the head office on 14 March to ask the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions' priority crimes unit to authorise the terrorism charges, but haven't received a certificate yet.

He explained that the State has to give this certificate of authorisation to Mafe, along with the indictment, before he pleads to the charges.

Menigo said the State is also waiting for the final damages report. It will only get this on 20 May - the same day it is submitted to a parliamentary committee. 

READ | State making Mafe look unstable to hide embarrassment of Parliament fire, says lawyer

The crime scene and arson report is close to being finalised and is at the draft report stage. 

The investigators also battled to get access to the engineering plans of Parliament's building to complete their report, and need another two weeks for this.

Firefighters spent three days trying to contain the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the buildings. At the last sitting, the court heard that tons of water in the basement was hampering the investigation.

Mafe was not happy about another delay. He turned his head to listen intently to the interpreter who was explaining the developments as he stood in the dock.

His advocate, Luvuyo Godla, said he had been patient with the State's requests for more time, but felt further delays were unfair. 

Godla said:

My instructions are to vehemently object to that.

"We get these wonderful explanations," said Godla. "It is not enough. Someone is languishing behind bars."

Magistrate Ronel Oliver took note of Godla's complaint, but said due to the serious nature of the charges, she would give the State more time. 

The case was postponed to 9 June and Mafe is in custody. 

The Western Cape High Court is yet to rule on his bail appeal after he was refused bail in the Regional Court.


