Parliament fire: 'Shut up and allow police to do their work' - GOOD's Herron to other politicians

Politicians should ensure that the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act is implemented, said GOOD's secretary-general Brett Herron.

He was reacting to the fire that razed parts of the parliamentary complex last Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to the Act in 2019, but it hasn't been implemented yet.

Instead of spreading conspiracy theories, politicians can do something constructive in the aftermath of the fire that severely damaged buildings in the parliamentary precinct, including the National Assembly chamber.



GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said politicians could ensure that the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act is implemented.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to the bill in 2019, but the date of the law's commencement is yet to be proclaimed.

"Instead of concocting conspiracy theories and political narratives to explain the fiery destruction of South Africa's parliament, publicity-seeking politicians would serve the people better if they shut up for a moment and allowed expert police and fire investigators to do their work," said Herron in a statement released on Sunday.

"While much has been made of the arrest of a man at the scene of the crime – with all kinds of motives ascribed to his activities – we don't know for certain what he was doing there. We don't know whether the fire was deliberately set. If it was, we don't know the motive, we don't know who was behind it, we don't know how it was possible to achieve, and we don't know if it could have been prevented."

He said South Africa needs this information in order to make real sense of the tragedy, hold any perpetrators accountable, and tighten systems in order to mitigate the potential for a recurrence.

"Accountability is key. Perpetrators of crime, including criminal negligence, are neither held accountable by political pronouncements from on high nor yapping from the opposition benches. For accountability we rely on the criminal justice system," Herron said.

"This is a lesson we were re-taught last year in the wake of the so-called insurrection following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Six months ago, in the immediate aftermath of the orgy of violence, destruction and theft, it was mildly reassuring to be told that 12 ring-leaders had been identified. But if ringleaders were actually identified, we have yet to see them in court."

He said there is something politicians ought to do without further delay – implement the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act.

Herron said:

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, when promulgated, will replace the outdated apartheid-era National Key Points Act, with an Act balancing the need to protect key infrastructure from security threats with a need for greater accountability and transparency.

"The Act will create a Critical Infrastructure Council to advise the Minister of Police on identifying and declaring 'critical' infrastructure, as well as on security risks and appropriate security measures."

The Act will require the Police Minister to report to Parliament on critical infrastructure twice a year.

"This creates regular opportunities for legislators to hold the Critical Infrastructure Council, Minister and National Police Commissioner accountable for consistent and appropriate security checks on buildings like the houses of parliament.



"Those members who now complain that they don't have information about safety and security measures don't appear to grasp that they approved a law intending to provide them six-monthly reports. They should be asking questions about when this legislation will be implemented," Herron said.

Herron's party leader, Patricia de Lille, is the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, who is responsible for state buildings, such as those within the parliamentary precinct.

The fire broke out in the early hours of last Sunday.

The City of Cape Town fire department's post-incident report into the blaze confirmed that the National Assembly sprinkler valve had not been serviced since 2017 and was closed at the time of the fire and that the fire doors were latched open, which assisted in the spread of the fire.

De Lille told the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament on Tuesday that the sprinkler system had been fully functional since October 2021.