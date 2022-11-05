Parliament fire: State says it's not yet ready for Zandile Mafe's trial

After getting his custody comfort items of a kettle and fresh toiletries, Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe finally made his first appearance in the High Court.

He missed two previous attempts at getting his pre-trial proceedings underway, complaining about delays, and the lack of some items to make custody more bearable.

There are also tentative moves by the State to apply for another psychiatric evaluation after their first attempt went horribly wrong procedurally.

With a Kenwood kettle, fresh toiletries, and a TV at hand for him in Pollsmoor Prison, Zandile Mafe finally emerged from the holding cells of the Western Cape High Court on Friday to make his first appearance on charges of starting the catastrophic fire at Parliament.

However, he might have to go for another court-ordered psychiatric evaluation, although the application is yet to be formalised.

Leaning over the wooden railing of the dock for a quick word with his attorney Luvuyo Godla, while photographers with long lenses snapped away, Mafe looked tired but in good shape.

He faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit arson, as well as arson, infringement of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Other Related Activities Act; alternatively, discharging or detonating an explosive or lethal device, and theft.

The estimated cost of fixing the damage is around R2.2 billion.

In August, Mafe lay on the floor of the holding cells in his pyjamas, saying he was on a hunger strike and would not go to court because his case was taking too long to be finalised after his arrest on 2 January.

READ | Hacksaw blades, poachers, dodgy guards: Inside the daring Makhanda prison break

On the postponement date in September, he dug his heels in at Pollsmoor Prison, refusing to get ready for the court transport from Tokai to Keerom Street. He sent a message containing an ultimatum that he would not go to court unless he received a kettle for hot washing water and coffee, a TV to follow current affairs, and toiletries.



So the stairwell up to the court was keenly watched on Friday after the heavy door downstairs was opened to escort those appearing in court to the dock.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Mafe arrived in a crisp blue shirt and a tailored jacket, in contrast to the other detainees in their branded athleisure wear.

'We are not ready for trial'

The State intends to apply again to send him for mental observation. The Western Cape High Court overturned their first attempt due to procedural issues with how he was whisked off to Valkenberg psychiatric hospital not long after his arrest.

READ | Parliament fire: State explains why Zandile Mafe has been charged with terrorism

He was released from the hospital after an application by advocate Dali Mpofu, one of the pro bono lawyers in Mafe's corner. Mpofu was not present for Friday's quick proceedings, but is still on board, according to his attorney Luvuyo Godla. Co-counsel, advocate Nikiwe Nyathi, took the lead.

Mafe insists there is nothing wrong with his mental health. Mpofu said during his unsuccessful bail application that Mafe's stuttering should not be confused with mental illness.





The State says it is ready for trial, but Nyathi said that although they consulted him on Wednesday and Thursday, they need more time to go through the further particulars the State gave them on a memory stick.



They needed to make arrangements for a room at Pollsmoor Prison, where the authorities would let them plug in a laptop so that they could sit with Mafe and go through the electronic information with him.

"As things stand, we are not ready for trial," said Nyathi.

WATCH | 'He was a lonely man': Inside Zandile Mafe's reclusive life

This information could include CCTV footage of a person who looks like him moving through the Old Assembly and the National Assembly buildings, and dropping a lit piece of paper down into the well of the National Assembly chamber. Mafe was arrested on the precinct as questions swirled over how nobody had spotted an intruder.

The area was promptly fenced off and it was only recently that the popular Government Avenue behind Parliament was reopened to the public.

'He is now comfortable'

Nyathi was non-committal over the defence's view on the State's intention to send Mafe off for another mental evaluation, saying this still needed to be considered, but Godla said outside the court that they were open to it.

However, he explained that an accused is assumed to be of sound mind until new information arises, and is presented.

The matter was postponed to 27 January next year, so Mafe will spend his birthday on Christmas Eve - and where he gets his middle name from - in custody until then.

Mafe left holding both hands up in the air as he descended the steps for the return trip to Pollsmoor.

Speaking outside the court, Godla said Mafe seemed happy.

"He's got now the kettle; he's got now the roll-on, the Vaseline... he also needed body lotion, socks, toiletries..."He is now comfortable. He is now able to access shaving machines. And we have seen him; he appeared today very happy, satisfied, with no issues at all."



