Parliament fire: Zandile Mafe's bail application postponed until next week

Jenni Evans and Lisalee Solomons
Zandile Mafe appears at Cape Town Magistrate Court. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • The urgent bail application for Zandile Mafe was halted on Saturday. 
  • His lawyers brought an application to challenge his psychiatric observation.
  • Mafe claims that he was threatened with death if he did not co-operate TimesLive reports.
  • The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the application would be heard on Tuesday. 

Zandile Mafe's urgent bail application stalled on Saturday in the Cape Town High Court after his lawyers brought an urgent application to challenge his commitment for psychiatric observation.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said this will be heard on Tuesday.

The full bail application has been postponed to next Saturday.

It is understood that Mafe was not present in court as he is currently undergoing psychiatric observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. 

Mafe, 49, stands accused of multiple charges including arson and terrorism related to the fire that broke out at Parliament's National Assembly building near the court on 2 January.

READ | Parliament fire: Most media refused entry to urgent Mafe bail hearing

Meanwhile TimesLive reports that Mafe claims he was threatened with the death sentence after being arrested for arson on January 2.

According to the report by TimesLive in an affidavit submitted to Western Cape judge president John Hlophe in support of the bail application on Saturday, Zandile Christmas Mafe said he was arrested while sleeping outside parliament on the day of the fire, "... severely and violently manhandled and intimidated" by the police and taken to Cape Town police station.

In the TimesLive report Mafe is said to have stated in his application that, "A few hours later, I was booked out by an unknown man and taken to an unknown place," the 49-year-old from Khayelitsha said in his affidavit.

READ | Parliament blaze: Mazzone, De Lille in row over report warning that precinct was a fire hazard

Mafe claimed in the application that he was told by an, "unknown white man that I would be sentenced to death for burning parliament unless I co-operated with them.

"I was terrified and as a result I promised to 'co-operate' with whatever they may require of me. However, this turned out to be an empty promise from the white man as I was not released and I am still in police custody almost two weeks later," according to TimesLive.

Mafe was not present in court and his affidavit was submitted by defence lawyers, unsigned in view of what they described as the bail application's "utmost urgency".

Western Cape Judge President Hlophe adjourned the hearing until next Saturday, but on Tuesday Mafe's lawyers will appear before Hlophe and at least one other judge to challenge a Cape Town magistrate's decision to send their client to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for 30 days' observation.

It's understood that Mafe's lawyers Luvuyo Godla said the winds of justice "are finally moving in the right direction."He also added that the court needs to determine whether the referral made on the 11th is lawful or unlawful.

He said Mafe strongly denies that he set Parliament alight, and that is mentally troubled.

