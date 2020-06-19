22m ago

Parliament handed evidence clearing acting Government Printing Works CEO

Jason Felix
Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Parliament says it has received evidence clearing acting GPW CEO Alinah Fosi of allegations of impropriety.
  • Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said the committee could not fault the findings of the Public Service Commission.
  • The report found no evidence to support the allegations of maladministration against Fosi.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has been given evidence that dismisses allegations of impropriety against acting Government Printing Works (GPW) CEO Alinah Fosi. 

The committee visited the GPW on Wednesday after several allegations of irregularities were made against Fosi, allegedly by an anonymous whistle-blower at the entity. 

During the committee's visit, MPs were briefed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on the allegations against Fosi.

The PSC's initial investigation zoomed in on issues around supply chain management, human resources and security systems at the GPW.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said the committee could not fault the findings of the PSC as they were enjoined by the Constitution.

"The committee was informed that the PSC had investigated the allegations that related to compliance with administrative processes and allegations relating to criminal intent that have been referred to the police. The PSC report found no evidence to support the allegations of maladministration," Bongo said in a statement.

Implicated

News24 reported that a draft final report by the PSC had implicated Fosi in irregularities with the evaluation of three quotations for the provision of facilitation services.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also made mention of a former employee who accused Fosi of wrongdoing.

Bongo encouraged the people, who doubt the findings of the PSC, to go to the duly empowered institutions to raise their matters.

Regarding a trip to France, Bongo said the committee was satisfied that the trip was for a security printing meeting and was duly approved.

"This is contrary to the allegations that Ms Fosi had taken the trip with her friends. The meeting also heard that there was no evidence backing the claim that there was interference in the processes leading up to the Strategic Planning, which was held in Bela Bela," Bongo said.

The committee also received proof of Fosi's qualifications.

Bongo said this dispels the allegations that she doesn't have the necessary qualifications for the job.

"There is no evidence that Ms Fosi doesn't have qualifications to lead GPW. We have been provided with documents which show that she has a Master's Degree, and she has been in the public service for 26 years - and 16 of those years she has been in a senior management position," he said.

