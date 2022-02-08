59m ago

Parliament ready for in-person SONA to show its work will not be disrupted despite fire

accreditation
Jan Gerber
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressing the media ahead of SONA 2022.
Jan Gerber
  • SONA will go ahead to show that Parliament's work will not be disrupted, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says.
  • Despite challenges, Parliament says it is satisfied that it is ready for the event on Thursday at 19:00.
  • R4 million has been budgeted.

A "political decision" was taken to go ahead with this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) despite a fire destroying the National Assembly Chamber and parts of the Old Assembly wing.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo addressed the media on the national legislature's readiness for President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth SONA. It will be the first SONA in democratic South Africa that will take place outside the parliamentary precinct.

It will take place on Thursday at 19:00 at the Cape Town City Hall.

"We all appreciate that the burning of the Parliament building sent a very bad message and a very bad vibe to the country," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

READ | Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hands over SA's 'new' Parliament for SONA address

She said if the fire had been intended to disrupt Parliament's work, it was important to take a "political decision" to show that sabotage wouldn't stop SONA from happening, she said.

"This is a time when all members of Parliament should come together," she said.

"Our work will not be disrupted by what has happened."

Masondo said he didn't expect any disruptions. "Everything possible will be done to ensure the State of the Nation Address happens in a way that is positive," Masondo said. "We're not anticipating any negative trouble."

While Parliament said it was satisfied that everything was ready for the event, Mapisa-Nqakula admitted that the preparations weren't plain sailing.

"To say it has been a challenge preparing for this SONA is an understatement," she said.

"The devastating fire incident has thrown the preparations for the State of the Nation Address into uncharted waters. The eleventh-hour change in the venue has caused serious setback in the planning and preparations, which ordinarily begin several months in advance.

"Parliament, in cooperation with the executive, has had to swiftly adjust and set in motion an around-the-clock, intensive... action plan to ensure SONA is neither derailed nor delayed," Mapisa-Nqakula said, adding:

That we are here this day, announcing the state of readiness to hold this important event in the parliamentary and national calendar, is a testament to the resilience of our internal business continuity and recovery systems and strength of cooperation among the spheres of government.

She continued: "As we have stressed from the onset, despite the monumental challenges that confronted us at the beginning of the new year, the business of Parliament must and will continue."

READ | SONA: EFF ditches court bid to have all MPs attend the venue

In keeping with Covid-19 regulations, 298 MPs will be seated in the chamber, with 38 MPs in the gallery. A limited number of representatives from other arms of state, spheres of government, dignitaries and the media will be allowed in the gallery. The proportional representation of political parties was a key consideration in allocating seats to MPs.

From the National Assembly, 238 MPs will be present in the chamber, with the ANC represented by 138, the DA 50, EFF 26, IFP 8, FF Plus 6 and ACDP 2, while the UDM, ATM, GOOD, NFP, AIC, Cope, PAC and Al Jama-Ah will have one member each.

The ANC will have the majority of MPs in the gallery, with 17 of the 38, followed by the DA with 7 and the EFF with 4.

The NCOP seats will be allocated as follows: ANC 26; DA 12; EFF 7; FF Plus 1; South African Local Government Association 5, and the nine premiers.

Unhappiness

In the run-up to SONA, the EFF, who didn't have a single MP physically in attendance at last year's SONA, expressed its unhappiness that its MPs couldn't all attend in person this year. The party has withdrawn a court application in this regard.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the seating arrangements were canvassed with all political parties.

Guests who have confirmed their attendance include former president Thabo Mbeki; former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; and former National Assembly speakers Baleka Mbete, Max Sisulu and Dr Frene Ginwala.

Acting secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa said R4 million had been budgeted for this year's event because broadcast and translations equipment and the like were needed for the City Hall.

Last year's final expenditure of about R160 000 was less than the R200 000 budgeted for. The final amount spent will be presented to the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament.

