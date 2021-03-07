45m ago

add bookmark

Parliament rubbishes EFF claims it will retrench 'thousands' of workers

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament has rubbished claims by the EFF plans are afoot to retrench "thousands of workers" at the legislative arm of government.
Parliament has rubbished claims by the EFF plans are afoot to retrench "thousands of workers" at the legislative arm of government.
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • Parliament has dismissed claims by the EFF that plans are afoot to retrench "thousands of workers" at the legislative arm of government.
  • The EFF claimed employees of Parliament would be retrenched and forced out through voluntary severance packages.
  • Parliament said it was offering voluntary early retirement packages and there were no plans to retrench anyone. 

Parliament has rubbished claims by the EFF plans are afoot to retrench "thousands of workers" at the legislative arm of government.

In a statement on Friday, the party alleged the acting secretary of Parliament, Baby Tyawa, had disclosed workers were going to be retrenched.

This was said to be revealed at a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament, where Tyawa said Parliament was short of more than R500 million just to keep retain the staff compliment and would therefore "effect voluntary severance packages to force staff members out".

"Parliament argues that this is as a result of severe cuts to their budget, imposed by the National Treasury," the EFF said.

"This means that parliamentary services will be severely constrained, limiting the ability of members to perform their oversight functions on the executive in a meaningful manner.

"Parliament's staff compliment consists of very crucial positions, such as researchers and content advisors to parliamentary committees, committee secretaries, and others involved in member support services," it added.

READ | EFF threatens court action if political spaces aren't reopened

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the EFF's claims were patently erroneous and misleading.

"Parliament is currently engaging with National Treasury with a view to introducing a similar process to the one that was implemented in the public service of voluntary early retirement."

"The EFF has falsely claimed without any shred of evidence that Parliament plans to retrench thousands of workers. Voluntary early retirement is not the same as mass retrenchment. A voluntary early retirement incentive is offered to employees who wish to retire early; and in this regard, an employee has an option to initiate the application to be considered for early retirement or to continue to work until their retirement age."

Mothapo added several employees, who were close to retirement age, have already indicated their willingness to take up this opportunity to retire early if it was offered.

"It is voluntary early retirement, and therefore it cannot be used to force staff members out as EFF claims. It is up to those employees to determine if they wish to take such an opportunity or not.

"Retrenchment, on the other hand, is the complete opposite of voluntary early retirement. Nowhere has Parliament ever announced or considered retrenchments as an option."

READ | EFF MPs who disrupted Pravin Gordhan's 2019 budget speech found guilty of misconduct

Mothapo said despite the budget cut, Parliament was not in a crisis that would warrant such drastic intervention as claimed by the EFF.

"As the acting secretary to Parliament stressed during her appearance to the Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament meeting yesterday, appropriate measures will be put in place to ensure retrenchments are avoided.

"While significant savings have been made due to most of the business of Parliament being conducted through virtual platforms as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, such funds may not be a permanent solution to the effects of budget cuts, as the EFF suggests."

He said a false impression had been created in the EFF statement in order to exaggerate the impact of the fabricated retrenchments narrative that Parliament had thousands of staff members.

Parliament has 1 309 staff members.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effparliamentpolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4122 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2797 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo