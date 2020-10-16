40m ago

add bookmark

Parliament still searching for a secretary

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images)
(Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images)
  • A Secretary of Parliament will be appointed by December or January.
  • Parliament had to rope in a recruitment agency to find suitable candidates.
  • The national legislator has had an acting secretary since June 2017.

The search for a Secretary of Parliament continues.

This position has been vacant since the former Secretary of Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana was placed on "special leave" in June 2017 after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) levelled allegations of corruption against him.

Nehawu had accused Mgidlana of receiving an ex gratia payment of R71 000, irregularly awarding himself a study bursary over junior staff, and following improper procurement processes.

In September last year, Mgidlana was fired after both houses of Parliament unanimously adopted a motion to this effect. This after Parliament's presiding officers - Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo - accepted a disciplinary committee recommendation that Mgidlana should be summarily dismissed after he was found guilty of serious misconduct relating to four of the 13 charges against him.

Penelope Tyawa had been acting in the position since Mgidlana's suspension.

On Friday, Tyawa informed the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament that the position of Secretary of Parliament would be re-advertised to attract a larger pool of applicants.

She said they had gone through an appointment process before, which gave them two "appointable candidates". The one candidate accepted another job offer, and it would not be suitable for the presiding officers to only interview one candidate.

Parliament would appoint a recruitment agency through its supply chain processes to manage the recruitment process with Parliament's human resources department.

Tyawa envisaged the appointment to be concluded by December or January.

Parliament would follow similar steps to appoint a chief financial officer and a head of security.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SA could be 'bombed at any time', biggest border fences obliterated - Parliament hears
Expropriation without compensation not 'silver bullet', says De Lille as bill submitted to...
Ramaphosa calls joint sitting of Parliament for his economic recovery plan
Read more on:
gengezi mgidlanapenelope tyawaparliament
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3205 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3955 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(+0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.61)
Gold
1901.14
(-0.25)
Silver
24.20
(-0.05)
Platinum
863.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2320.00
(-0.55)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo