16m ago

add bookmark

Parliament to meet Naledi Pandor behind closed doors as confusion clouds DG's suspension

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.
GCIS
  • Parliament wants an in-camera meeting with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.
  • The legislature's committee on international relations wants details on the suspension of the department's DG.
  • The department has denied his suspension is in relation to it spending R118 million for a piece of land in New York, which did not exist.

Parliament is set to hold a closed sitting with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor in order for her to share details about the suspension of her department's director-general (DG), Kgabo Mahoai.

Pandor repeatedly told the legislature's committee on international relations on Thursday that she could not divulge details of Mahoai's suspension.

Earlier this month, Pandor placed Mahoai on precautionary suspension after the department spent R118 million for a piece of land in New York. The only problem was the property did not exist.

READ | Dirco paid R118m for a piece of land in New York that turned out to be an 'unsuitable' old building

News24 reported in October that a fact-finding mission to New York, carried out by MPs in December 2019, found that the piece of land meant to house South Africa's diplomats did not exist.

In response to questions, Pandor did not divulge the reasons for Mahoai's suspension, and did not answer whether it was in relation to the New York project.

"There has been no indication by me that the action taken thus far is implementation of the portfolio committee report. I am uncertain as to why, if I have not said something, the spokesperson would say something such as you indicated. I am fairly astounded and he will have to answer for himself," she said.

Suspended 

Pandor's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, denied that Mahoai was suspended due to the New York project. He said he merely confirmed that Mahoai was placed on precautionary suspension.

DA MP Mergan Chetty was not impressed with the response.

"There is no way that anybody can try and mislead us by thinking this happened out of the blue, out of the ordinary. The suspension of the DG, the New York report…all of this are intertwined. And it is out there in the public domain and everyone sees it as such. They are linked whether people like it or not," he said.

Committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala questioned why Mahoai was suspended, but no action had been taken against the former DG Jerry Matjila.

Matjila later became SA's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

In response, Pandor said:

"In view of the findings in the irregularities of accommodation in New York, it should be noted that ambassador Matjila was serving the last year of his term, which coincided with SA's tenure in the security council. We felt the need for continuity, in managing the work of a complicated and difficult responsibility, needed to be part of our consideration. Matjila has completed his term as SA's permanent representative and he is back in the country. Our investigation, in its entirety, into irregular expenditure is ongoing. All internal processes responding to the AG's report are ongoing."

In respect of the internal control deficiencies, Pandor said her department has reviewed its supply chain management processes and put in place controls to ensure no reoccurrence of incidents, like the New York matter.

"Management remains seized with this matter. It is my belief that we are not fully where we want to be, but we are working hard to improve in this regard. We have an action plan that is being implemented and working closely with the audit committee," she said.

READ ALSO | Dirco working with Sudanese authorities to probe SA envoy linked to murders, assassination plot

Pandor said a private firm, Openwater Investigations, was appointed to identify officials that could have contributed to the irregularities.

"Implementation is under consideration to afford the implicated officials an opportunity to make representations as to why they should not be subjected to disciplinary actions," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dirconaledi pandorpolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2084 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1550 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-2.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-2.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.23)
Gold
1772.35
(-1.71)
Silver
27.67
(-0.93)
Platinum
1237.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2474.00
(+1.37)
All Share
67516.60
(+1.99)
Top 40
62090.46
(+2.21)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86777.70
(+0.26)
Resource 10
70469.10
(+5.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo