Parliament wants probe into controversial R15m sports field in Eastern Cape

The Portfolio Committee on Cogta wants a speedy investigation into the R15 million Lessyton Sport Field in Komani, Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Cogta MEC on Thursday launched an investigation.

The committee will monitor how this is handled and resolved.

There should be a speedy investigation into the controversial R15 million Lessyton Sport Field in Komani, Eastern Cape, chairperson of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Fikile Xasa said.

This week, pictures of the recently unveiled "stadium" emerged on social media, showing removable metal stands next to a patchy grass athletics track. This caused an uproar.



News24 reported that the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha on Thursday gave the Enoch Mgijima Municipality councillors who oversaw the construction and unveiling of the sports field 48 hours to tell him why they should not be suspended for reportedly wasting taxpayers' money and bringing the ANC into disrepute.



In a statement, the committee welcomed Nqatha's call for an explanation on the project.



"We are hoping that there will be meaningful accountability on a project of that nature," said Xasa.



Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo on Friday confirmed it had launched a probe after a complaint was lodged against the municipality following a tender that was awarded for building the stadium.

According to Mbambo, the tender was for R22 million.

"The probe is still in its infancy stages and as soon as all statements and necessary documents have been obtained and perused, the matter will be referred to the Director for Public Prosecutions for decision to prosecute."

The committee is also concerned that the municipality owes Eskom R400 million and the Auditor-General R2.2 million, as the committee last heard in November 2020.



"It should therefore be demonstrating financial sobriety," reads the statement.



The committee hopes for a speedy investigation into the matter to establish a detailed expenditure on the sports facility.



Xasa said:

It is important for the municipality to be transparent and account for every cent of the taxpayers' money that was spent on this project. The committee is going to monitor closely how this matter is handled and resolved.

The committee condemned any misuse of public funds and said it hoped that consequences will be applied to the perpetrators if public funds had been used inappropriately.