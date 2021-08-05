Parliament will decide next week how to deal with Mkwhebane's impeachment after court ruling

Next week, the National Assembly Rules Committee will determine how to proceed with regards to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.

Parliament will decide next week how to handle the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a court last week severed two of the parliamentary rules for the process.



Last year, as the parliamentary wheels started turning on the removal process, Mkhwebane applied to the Western Cape High Court to declare the rules for this process, which the National Assembly adopted in December 2019, unconstitutional.

Last week, the court handed down judgment. While it did not declare the rules as a whole unconstitutional, it did find fault with two of the rules.

Judges Elizabeth Baartman, Lister Nuku and Mokgoatji Dolamo ruled the rules be amended to allow a Chapter 9 head legal representation when appearing before a Section 194 committee.

It also ruled judges should not be on the independent panel that decided whether there was a prima facie case against a Chapter 9 head.

The independent panel process has already taken place. It recommended there was a prima facie case for Mkhwebane's removal, after which the National Assembly adopted a resolution impeaching her.

The court did not explicitly order Parliament to halt the impeachment process.

After the ruling became known, Mkhwebane, in a statement, said flowing from the judgment, it "follows therefore that the present process must be halted with immediate effect".

"To continue on the basis of the old unamended and partly unconstitutional rules, as if nothing has happened, would constitute an attack on the authority of the courts, the rule of law and the constitutional rights of the Public Protector," the statement read.

"A call is accordingly made to the National Assembly to do the right thing and allow for the inevitable process of amending the rules before their lawful implementation."





Halted

Last Thursday, the EFF called on the process to be halted.

The committee, handling the impeachment in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution, has already started its work but did not get much further than appointing ANC MP Richard Dyantyi as chairperson and agreeing on a draft programme that would see it completing its work early next year.

It was supposed to have another meeting this week, but this did not take place.

During Thursday's National Assembly Programming Committee meeting, EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi asked what would be the way forward after the court ruling.

National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso said the implications of the court ruling would serve before the National Assembly Rules Committee on 13 August, when a way forward would be determined.

Mkhaliphi then asked what would happen to the "ad hoc committee" since "the matter was illegally processed by Parliament".

Xaso said it was not an ad hoc committee, and the rules committee would provide direction after deliberating on the court order.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said:

The final word will arise following the discussion at the rules committee.

FF Plus MP Corné Mulder said they could not just say the Section 194 committee was set up wrongly, as it was not true, adding the court did not necessarily affect the Section 194 committee.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu added it was "problematic" to dispute the committee was set up incorrectly, and that was just Mulder's opinion.



Tsenoli said that was why the rules committee would have the final word.

Mkhaliphi then raised her voice while complaining about what Mulder said and claimed she still had the floor, even though Tsenoli allowed several other members and Xaso to speak since she spoke.

"Please, do not believe your own propaganda," Tsenoli said.