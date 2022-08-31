37m ago

Parliamentary committee nominates Imtiaz Fazel for Inspector General of Intelligence position

Cebelihle Bhengu
At least two thirds of members of the National Assembly must support Fazel's nomination for the position of IGI.
  • The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence has nominated Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel for the appointment as the Inspector-General of Intelligence.
  • Fazel is the deputy director general in the public works department.
  • He was one of 10 candidates interviewed for the position. If successful, he will succeed the former IGI Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe.

Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel has been nominated by the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence for the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) position.

Fazel is currently the deputy director general in the public works department. If successful, he'll succeed the former head of IGI, Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, whose term ended on 15 March. 

A spokesperson for the committee, Faith Ndenze, said Fazel's nomination required the approval of at least two-thirds of members of the National Assembly, in line with the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

If less than two-thirds approve Fazel's nomination, the committee would nominate another candidate. 

Fazel was interviewed among 10 candidates for this position in February. News24 reported that Dintwe ran for re-election but didn't make the cut. 

In June, the committee announced it had nominated former anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane, but his candidacy failed to pass in the National Assembly. 

According to the report issued by the committee in June, all candidates underwent a background screening process. 

The committee sought to establish if they met the requirements for the position. 

Fazel has served in various positions, including consultant to the Ministry for Intelligence Services between 1997 and 2002 and acting chief operating officer in the Intelligence Inspector General's office from 2002 to 2003.

He has a master's degree in security studies from the University of Pretoria.

The IGI oversees intelligence services‚ including the State Security Agency, Military Intelligence, and the police's Crime Intelligence unit. 

