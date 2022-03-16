Parliament's Louis Botha statue targeted with spray paint and an angle grinder

The statue of Boer War General Louis Botha outside Parliament had red paint thrown at it.

The heel of the general's bronze boot was also removed.

The statue, with the words Louis Botha Farmer Warrior Statesman inscribed, is a central gathering point during protest marches and pickets.

Three people have been arrested after the statue of Boer War General Louis Botha outside Parliament was given a spray of red paint, and the heel of his boot torn off within metres of the police who patrol the legislative complex.



Police said three people - two men aged 28, 39 and a 32-year-old woman - were arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that around 14:42 police spotted the trio who were in possession of a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue.

"Members of the SAPS moved in swiftly and managed to confiscate the items. During a scuffle between members of the SAPS and the trio, one of the male suspects managed to spray paint the statue and vandalise the statue with a hammer."

She said the three were arrested and charged for malicious damage to property, resisting arrest as well as the assault of police officers.

Vandals is South Africa attack statue of first Prime Minister, Louis Botha, with red paint and tools, breaking off his foot. They are from the far left Economic Freedom Fighters party. pic.twitter.com/7DMWMZBVGG — Save Our Statues (@_SaveOurStatues) March 16, 2022

The Freedom Front Plus expressed its dismay and accused EFF members of being responsible for the alleged vandalism.

EFF Western Cape spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said he was not aware of the incident when News24 called him and would comment specifically on that later if the accused were indeed EFF members.

He said wearing red or wearing EFF regalia did not automatically make people a member - the party would check camera footage to establish if it was their members.

However, he explained that it was common knowledge that the party wanted statues that "celebrate white supremacy and colonialism" removed.

"Those people have blood on their hands," he said.

"It's not a misnomer to call for any of these statues to be removed. Imagine if a statue of Hitler was in an environment where the Jewish community was?

We are not apologetic about calling for the removal of the statues. We even called for the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem.

The bronze statue was crafted by Italian Romano Romanelli, who took over the commission from his father when he died.

He also worked with the team creating the friezes at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria. That monument holds deep significance for traditionalist Afrikaners.

In Cape Town, the statue of Cecil Rhodes was pulled off its plinth at the University of Cape Town during the Rhodes Must Fall movement in 2015.

The plinth remains bare, but the nearby Jameson Hall has been renamed Sarah Baartman Hall, as the university decides what to do next.

In the Company's Garden behind Parliament, a group of people were stopped in the process of firing up an angle grinder that they planned to take to a Rhodes statue there. A statue of Rhodes at the Rhodes Memorial in Cape Town was decapitated in 2020.

The satirist Pieter Dirk Uys's previous spread in Darling had a tongue-in cheek garden marked out with spots for statues of states-people who did not survive the scrutiny of modern times.

