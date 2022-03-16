31m ago

add bookmark

Parliament's Louis Botha statue targeted with spray paint and an angle grinder

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The statue had its boot ground off and red paint sprayed on. (Supplied)
The statue had its boot ground off and red paint sprayed on. (Supplied)
Supplied by FF Plus
  • The statue of Boer War General Louis Botha outside Parliament had red paint thrown at it. 
  • The heel of the general's bronze boot was also removed.
  • The statue, with the words Louis Botha Farmer Warrior Statesman inscribed, is a central gathering point during protest marches and pickets.

Three people have been arrested after the statue of Boer War General Louis Botha outside Parliament was given a spray of red paint, and the heel of his boot torn off within metres of the police who patrol the legislative complex. 

Police said three people - two men aged 28, 39 and a 32-year-old woman - were arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that around 14:42 police spotted the trio who were in possession of a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue.

"Members of the SAPS moved in swiftly and managed to confiscate the items. During a scuffle between members of the SAPS and the trio, one of the male suspects managed to spray paint the statue and vandalise the statue with a hammer."

She said the three were arrested and charged for malicious damage to property, resisting arrest as well as the assault of police officers.

The Freedom Front Plus expressed its dismay and accused EFF members of being responsible for the alleged vandalism.

EFF Western Cape spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said he was not aware of the incident when News24 called him and would comment specifically on that later if the accused were indeed EFF members. 

He said wearing red or wearing EFF regalia did not automatically make people a member - the party would check camera footage to establish if it was their members.

However, he explained that it was common knowledge that the party wanted statues that "celebrate white supremacy and colonialism" removed. 

"Those people have blood on their hands," he said.

"It's not a misnomer to call for any of these statues to be removed. Imagine if a statue of Hitler was in an environment where the Jewish community was? 

We are not apologetic about calling for the removal of the statues. We even called for the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem.

The bronze statue was crafted by Italian Romano Romanelli, who took over the commission from his father when he died. 

He also worked with the team creating the friezes at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria. That monument holds deep significance for traditionalist Afrikaners.

In Cape Town, the statue of Cecil Rhodes was pulled off its plinth at the University of Cape Town during the Rhodes Must Fall movement in 2015. 

The plinth remains bare, but the nearby Jameson Hall has been renamed Sarah Baartman Hall, as the university decides what to do next. 

In the Company's Garden behind Parliament, a group of people were stopped in the process of firing up an angle grinder that they planned to take to a Rhodes statue there. A statue of Rhodes at the Rhodes Memorial in Cape Town was decapitated in 2020. 

The satirist Pieter Dirk Uys's previous spread in Darling had a tongue-in cheek garden marked out with spots for statues of states-people who did not survive the scrutiny of modern times. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townpolitics
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 868 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1593 votes
Neither - I support another team
26% - 843 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.03
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.50
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,913.40
-0.2%
Silver
24.76
-0.5%
Palladium
2,387.50
-1.8%
Platinum
1,014.00
+2.6%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.2%
All Share
73,484
+4.0%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+7.3%
Financial 15
16,914
+5.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo