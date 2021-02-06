32m ago

add bookmark

'Parliament's oversight function is not properly funded' - Cedric Frolick tells Zondo Commission

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
State capture commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images)
State capture commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images)
  • Parliament's committees have gone far in doing oversight work, chair of chairs Cedric Frolick told the Zondo Commission.
  • Zondo said earlier on Friday, "it is as if there is no oversight in Parliament".
  • Frolick said the budget for committee work was very constrained.

Parliament's committees have "gone very far" in doing their oversight work, given the limited resources at their disposal, house chairperson Cedric Frolick told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday.

The commission over the past week busied itself with examining Parliament's oversight function.

The picture that emerged isn't a good reflection on Parliament – which has "scrutinising and overseeing executive action" as a constitutional obligation - and the ANC.

Opposition MPs explained that their pleas to investigate state capture have fallen on deaf ears.

Former ANC MP Zukiswa Rantho testified that the ANC caucus wouldn't discuss allegations of corruption and undue influence in the public domain and would dismiss this as "just allegations".

Another former ANC MP, Makhosi Khoza, testified she was told not to question comrades and that the ANC caucus was tasked to protect corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma at all costs.

Earlier on Friday, during DA MP James Selfe's testimony, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said: "It is as if there is no oversight in Parliament."

Frolick, who has been an ANC MP since 1999, is the house chairperson in charge of committees, called the chair of chairs in parliamentary parlance.

The evidence leader, advocate Alec Freund SC, asked if he thought Parliament's committees fulfilled their oversight role sufficiently.

Frolick said committees have done a lot of work overseeing the executive.

"It is a matter of opinion whether the oversight was sufficient," he said.

Frolick said with the limited resources that have been made available to committees, "they have gone very far in what is demanded of them".

"I can make the statement with confidence that the oversight function of Parliament is not properly funded," Frolick said.

He said he mentioned this yearly in his speeches during the debates on Parliament's budget vote.

Parliament has a budget of R2 billion, of which between R50 million and R60 million is allocated to committees. This equates to approximately R1 million per committee per annum.

Frolick said this was not sufficient for committees to do their work, and added that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, was looking into the issue.

He said for committees to do their work, they need sufficient support staff and this was not possible due to underfunding.

Freund said the R2 billion is allocated by National Treasury, and then Parliament allocates the amount for committees. Frolick confirmed it.

"How is it possible that a problem like this would go on for so long?" Zondo asked.

He said it suggests that Parliament doesn't take its constitutional obligation to exercise oversight seriously.

Frolick said oversight is important and must be done.

Frolick also said the power relationship between the legislator and the executive needs to be addressed.

He did not conclude his testimony and will be called at a later date.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
state capture commission of inquirypolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 121 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 138 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
72% - 678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.84
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.84)
Gold
1814.01
(+0.01)
Silver
26.88
(+0.15)
Platinum
1123.52
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
59.59
(+0.85)
Palladium
2342.00
(+0.53)
All Share
64289.48
(+0.79)
Top 40
58877.36
(+0.66)
Financial 15
12588.84
(+3.14)
Industrial 25
86793.34
(-0.01)
Resource 10
60732.47
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo