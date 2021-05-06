1h ago

add bookmark

Parly wants Mkhize, MECs to account for 'careless manner in which PPE stock, contracts were handled'

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
  • Officials from the Auditor-General presented their findings of an audit of the health department's Covid-19 expenditure.
  • Officials found personal protective equipment (PPE) were procured at prices higher than approved market-related rates.
  • Some suppliers received payment for delivering substandard products.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) were procured at prices higher than approved market-related rates, while some suppliers were paid for delivering substandard products.

In some provinces, the goods were stored in walkways and outside storage facilities.

These were some of the irregularities the Auditor-General uncovered during its investigation into the national health department's Covid-19 expenditure.

These revelations prompted Parliament's health portfolio committee to call on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and all the Health MECs to appear before it "in the coming days". 

READ | PPE procurement scandal: Bandile Masuku will not appeal High Court judgment dismissing SIU review

On Thursday, officials briefed the committee on the irregularities regarding procurement for goods and services in the fight against Covid-19.

Thabelo Musisinyani, senior manager at the AG's office, said poor contract management led to financial losses in the department.

"Significant deficiencies in the order, delivery, receipt and payment processes further exposed the health and education sectors to financial loss and resulted in health workers not always receiving the PPE they required. PPE procured at prices that were higher than market-related rates as determined by National Treasury. [The department] potentially suffered financial losses as a result.

"Some suppliers delivered PPE that did not meet the required specifications or were not what they had been contracted to deliver, or they under-delivered or delivered late. Despite this, the suppliers were still paid by most of the departments," she said.

She also said businesses competing for PPE contracts across the country were not treated fairly and equally.

Musisinyani added:

Some were disqualified based on not complying with the requirements, while others were not. Contracts were also awarded to businesses that do not have a history of providing PPE - often working in a different industry or being formed or registered just before a contract was awarded.

Jacques Boshoff, performance audit manager at the AG's office, said there were poor storage practices at bulk storage and healthcare facilities.

He also said there were limited security controls at bulk storage facilities.

"PPE [were] stored in the walkways, outside the boxes and on top of each other in a disorderly manner. PPE stock was stored at a temporary bulk storage facility and some healthcare facilities where the infrastructure was not well maintained and therefore in poor condition. Instances were identified where the ceilings were not in good condition due to water damage. Some of the PPE was damaged by water.

"Some PPE stock was stored outside temporary bulk storage facilities. Sanitisers stored outside the facility was exposed to the sun and rain. Some of these items were damaged due to exposure to direct sunlight. The quality was therefore compromised," he said.

READ ALSO | Covid-19 tenders went to businesses formed just before contracts were awarded - AG Tsakani Maluleke

The committee was unanimous in calling for Mkhize and the nine provincial Health MECs to provide reasons for the careless manner in which PPE stock and contracts were handled.

Committee chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo said he would make arrangements to ensure Mkhize and the MECs appeared before the committee in the coming days.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentzweli mkhizecape townwestern capecoronavirus
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3592 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3345 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 356 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.24
-1.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.75
-1.2%
EUR/ZAR
17.17
-0.5%
AUD/ZAR
11.04
-0.8%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,812.85
+1.5%
Silver
27.28
+3.0%
Palladium
2,948.36
-1.0%
Platinum
1,244.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
68.96
+0.1%
Top 40
61,584
+0.1%
All Share
67,488
+0.2%
Resource 10
70,008
-0.5%
Industrial 25
85,798
+0.2%
Financial 15
12,535
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo