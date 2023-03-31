Parole board finds Oscar Pistorius must serve more time behind bars before release

The parole board refused Oscar Pistorius' application for parole.

The Department of Correctional Services said the board would consider his parole in August 2024.

It also found that Pistorius hadn't served the minimum detention period to qualify for parole.

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius' application for parole has been denied.

Pistorius is serving time behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in February 2013.

The Department of Correctional Services said on Friday the parole board found that Pistorius had not served the "minimum detention period" necessary to qualify for release. The board said it would consider it on parole again in August 2024.

The department said this decision emanated from a 28 March "clarification" about the murder sentence imposed on Pistorius by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Pistorius' lawyer Julian Knight, told News24 that he would "certainly be taking this decision on review".

News24 reported earlier that Reeva's mother, June, attended the parole hearing at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre. However, her father, Barry, was too unwell to travel.





The Steenkamp family lawyer Tania Koen, said Reeva's parents opposed Pistorius' parole because they believed he was not yet rehabilitated and had not told the truth about what happened.

Koen added that Barry's impact statement was emotional.

Carmen Dodd, who read the statement, said Barry struggled to sleep at night and wished Pistorius would tell the truth about what had happened on 14 February.

ALSO READ | Court grants alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist facing 145 charges time to prepare for bail application

Pistorius fired multiple gunshots at Reeva, who stood behind his toilet door. He previously said he thought she was an intruder.

He reportedly maintains this in parole reports and has expressed his wish to meet Reeva's parents to apologise.

He is serving a sentence of 13 years and five months.



