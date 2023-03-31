15m ago

Share

Parole board finds Oscar Pistorius must serve more time behind bars before release

accreditation
Karyn Maughan, Cebelihle Bhengu and Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The parole board refused Oscar Pistorius' application for parole.
  • The Department of Correctional Services said the board would consider his parole in August 2024.
  • It also found that Pistorius hadn't served the minimum detention period to qualify for parole.

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius' application for parole has been denied.

Pistorius is serving time behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in February 2013. 

The Department of Correctional Services said on Friday the parole board found that Pistorius had not served the "minimum detention period" necessary to qualify for release. The board said it would consider it on parole again in August 2024. 

The department said this decision emanated from a 28 March "clarification" about the murder sentence imposed on Pistorius by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Pistorius' lawyer Julian Knight, told News24 that he would "certainly be taking this decision on review". 

News24 reported earlier that Reeva's mother, June, attended the parole hearing at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre. However, her father, Barry, was too unwell to travel. 


The Steenkamp family lawyer Tania Koen, said Reeva's parents opposed Pistorius' parole because they believed he was not yet rehabilitated and had not told the truth about what happened.

Koen added that Barry's impact statement was emotional.

Carmen Dodd, who read the statement, said Barry struggled to sleep at night and wished Pistorius would tell the truth about what had happened on 14 February. 

ALSO READ | Court grants alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist facing 145 charges time to prepare for bail application

Pistorius fired multiple gunshots at Reeva, who stood behind his toilet door. He previously said he thought she was an intruder.

He reportedly maintains this in parole reports and has expressed his wish to meet Reeva's parents to apologise. 

He is serving a sentence of 13 years and five months. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
reeva steenkamposcar pistoriusgautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
18% - 443 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
49% - 1213 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
33% - 816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

9h ago

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.79
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.94
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.31
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
990.29
+1.0%
Palladium
1,467.48
-0.7%
Gold
1,969.19
-0.6%
Silver
23.98
+0.3%
Brent Crude
79.27
+1.3%
Top 40
70,498
-0.8%
All Share
76,100
-0.8%
Resource 10
66,234
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,950
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,496
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

29 Mar

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

6h ago

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo