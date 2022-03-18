Parole granted to man who orchestrated Anni Dewani murder

Zola Tongo, the shuttle bus driver who helped orchestrate the murder of Swedish tourist Anni Dewani in Cape Town in 2010, has been granted parole.

Tongo's parole will be effective from 21 June 2022 to 6 June 2028, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm that the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board has placed inmate Zola Tongo on parole," Nxumalo said.

Dewani was shot dead in Cape Town on 13 November 2010.

Facebook Facebook

READ | Anni Dewani murder: Parole revoked at 11th hour for man who helped orchestrate killing

Tongo was handed an 18-year sentence on 7 December 2010. Tongo pleaded guilty to kidnapping, robbery, murder and obstruction of justice.

In his plea agreement, Tongo said he was not present when the shooting occurred. He accused Dewani's husband, Shrien, of offering payment to organise her murder during their honeymoon in Cape Town.

Shrien was arrested in Britain but was later acquitted in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town due to contradictory evidence. The court discharged him and he returned to the United Kingdom a free man.

Tongo, 42, was granted parole in 2020, but it was revoked a day before he was supposed to be released. At the time, no reasons for revoking the parole were provided.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.