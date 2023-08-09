Paroled Boeremag member arrested in Pretoria for rape, sexual grooming of minors

In 2013, several Boeremag members were convicted and sentenced for treason for their role in a number of bombings in 2002 and their plans to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

One of the members, who was released on parole, was rearrested on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday facing charges of rape and sexual grooming.

One of the infamous Boeremag members has been rearrested while out on parole for crimes he allegedly committed, which include rape and the sexual grooming of minors.

Without naming the man, police told News24 a suspect was arrested in Boschkop, Pretoria, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said cases of rape and sexual grooming were opened at Boschkop police station and then transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

"The investigation led to the arrest of the 46-year-old suspect," Masondo added.

"He is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 10 August 2023."

Masondo added the crimes were allegedly committed in Kleinfontein, which is a culturally segregated community in Pretoria.

News24 was able to establish the identity of the suspect as one of the Boeremag members.

Two independent sources confirmed the man was a parolee who was convicted and sentenced as part of the right-wing Boeremag movement.

The suspect cannot be named until he has appeared in court and pleaded to the charges.

ALSO READ | Boeremag members released from prison

The man was found guilty for his role in a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, one of which killed a woman in 2002.

News24 reported Soweto mother Claudia Mokone was killed when a piece of steel dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway landed in her shack.

Newsletter Daily The One Story The one story you shouldn't miss today, straight to your inbox.

They were also convicted for conspiring to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

Their goal was to destroy the new democracy in the country.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced several of the Boeremag members in 2013, including Lets Pretorius and his three sons.

Pretorius was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while his two sons were each given a life sentence.

His third son, Kobus Pretorius, who was the "master bomb maker" was sentenced to 20 years, of which 10 were suspended.

AI anxiety? Innovation experts explore how SA's youth can beat the tech revolution at News24's upcoming Joburg summit - get your tickets here before they are gone!