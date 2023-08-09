1h ago

Share

Paroled Boeremag member arrested in Pretoria for rape, sexual grooming of minors

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One of the infamous Boeremag members has been rearrested in Boschkop, Pretoria, on Tuesday.
One of the infamous Boeremag members has been rearrested in Boschkop, Pretoria, on Tuesday.
Getty Images
  • In 2013, several Boeremag members were convicted and sentenced for treason for their role in a number of bombings in 2002 and their plans to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.
  • One of the members, who was released on parole, was rearrested on Tuesday.
  • He is expected to appear in court on Thursday facing charges of rape and sexual grooming.

One of the infamous Boeremag members has been rearrested while out on parole for crimes he allegedly committed, which include rape and the sexual grooming of minors.

Without naming the man, police told News24 a suspect was arrested in Boschkop, Pretoria, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said cases of rape and sexual grooming were opened at Boschkop police station and then transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. 

"The investigation led to the arrest of the 46-year-old suspect," Masondo added.

"He is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 10 August 2023."

Masondo added the crimes were allegedly committed in Kleinfontein, which is a culturally segregated community in Pretoria.

News24 was able to establish the identity of the suspect as one of the Boeremag members.

Two independent sources confirmed the man was a parolee who was convicted and sentenced as part of the right-wing Boeremag movement.

The suspect cannot be named until he has appeared in court and pleaded to the charges. 

ALSO READ | Boeremag members released from prison

The man was found guilty for his role in a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, one of which killed a woman in 2002.

News24 reported Soweto mother Claudia Mokone was killed when a piece of steel dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway landed in her shack.

They were also convicted for conspiring to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

Their goal was to destroy the new democracy in the country.  

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced several of the Boeremag members in 2013, including Lets Pretorius and his three sons.

Pretorius was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while his two sons were each given a life sentence. 

His third son, Kobus Pretorius, who was the "master bomb maker" was sentenced to 20 years, of which 10 were suspended.

AI anxiety? Innovation experts explore how SA's youth can beat the tech revolution at News24's upcoming Joburg summit - get your tickets here before they are gone! 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriakleinfonteinbombingscrimeboeremagraperight wingtreasonsexual grooming
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
19% - 79 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 138 votes
Boosting job creation
36% - 150 votes
Easing the burden of care
4% - 15 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
7% - 29 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.91
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.15
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
904.93
-1.1%
Palladium
1,219.95
-1.2%
Gold
1,930.30
+0.3%
Silver
22.86
+0.3%
Brent Crude
86.17
+1.0%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo