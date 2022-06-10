Parolee who raped woman 5 days after being released handed 20-year jail sentence

A 47-year-old man from North West raped a woman five days after he was released on parole for another rape case.

The 26-year-old was raped while she was walking towards a taxi rank in Rustenburg, North West.

Basimane Sebata was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery and 20 years for rape.

A 47-year-old North West man who raped a woman just five days after he was released on parole for another rape case has been handed a 20-year sentence.

He raped a 26-year-old woman while she was walking towards a taxi rank in Rustenburg.

On Tuesday, Basimane William Sebata appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery with aggravation which will run concurrently with the rape sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

According to North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Sebata's conviction was linked to an offence he committed on 25 March 2020 in Rustenburg.

Myburgh said evidence heard in court indicated that the victim was approached by Sebata, who was unknown to her.

"He suddenly grabbed the victim from behind, strangled her to the ground, then assaulted and ultimately raped," he said.

According to Myburgh, the victim was assisted by two men who heard her screaming.

Sebata escaped upon seeing the men approaching and the police were called to the scene.

When the ambulance arrived, the victim, who had sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to the hospital, said Myburgh.

He said the 26-year-old was discharged after being treated for two weeks in hospital.

According to Myburgh, police located Sebata, not far from the scene with the help of two witnesses. He was found wearing a t-shirt stained with blood.

ALSO READ | Cape Town school pupil stabbed in 'gang' fight

"Furthermore, the victim's belongings that included her cellular phone and cash were found in possession of Sebata," he said.

Sebata's first court appearance was on 26 March 2020.

"Investigations revealed that Sebata was out on parole for only five days, after being sentenced for another rape case," said Myburgh.

Sebata was found guilty of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances following an investigation by Sergeant Christopher Maimela of the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Sabata was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, said Myburgh

Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended Maimela and the prosecution team for a job done well.

Kwena further thanked the two men who, without thinking of their own safety, rushed to aid a woman in distress and by doing so, saved her life.

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Sebata had previously been convicted for rape and was handed a 12-year sentence.

He said Sebata's parole was revoked once he was arrested for raping the 26-year-old.





Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.