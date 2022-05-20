52m ago

add bookmark

Parties in municipal coalition governments are 'ganging up' to keep us out of power - ANC

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC has called on its members to reflect on how it can turn around its declining electoral performance.
  • While the party has acknowledged its own weaknesses leading to the loss of key municipalities, it has also slammed opposition political parties.
  • The ANC said its aim should be to turn the public away from newly formed political parties and independent candidates. 

The ANC says political parties that formed coalition governments in municipalities where it lost power have less in common than a "crowd of drunkards", "ganging up" to keep the ANC out of power.

The ANC lost key metros in Gauteng following the municipal elections last year. The loss was attributed to various factors, with the party’s key supporters choosing to stay away from the polls.

The 2021 municipal elections were highly contested and saw a higher number of independent candidates participating than in previous polls. 

ANC discussion documents released ahead of its policy conference in July, indicate the party bizarrely acknowledging it needs to formulate an approach to dealing with a future proliferated by coalition governments.

READ | Pieter du Toit: Losing its swagger: Pummelled everywhere, ANC's chances at redemption look slim

But the discussion documents on improving electoral support also labelled opposition parties that have formed coalitions in various municipalities as a "crowd of drunkards".

The ANC said it believed parties in coalitions were not purely focussing on improving the lives of citizens, but also on keeping the ANC out of power, as well as careerism.

The party also admits that the various smaller political parties and independent candidates were often dominated by former ANC members who had lost faith in the ANC.

It said these formations had resulted from the party’s problem with the dominance of self-interests.

"The ANC remains the biggest party in many councils where it is not governing. However, the bitter reality is that it has been kept out of government by the growing phenomenon of small opposition parties ganging up to keep the ANC out of office," it said, adding:

These coalitions, which have less in common than a crowd of drunkards in a beer hall, are on a crusade to obliterate the defining goals of our national transformation project. Otherwise, they would not all declare the demise of the ANC as the only primary reason they exist.

"Their self-realisation in the palaces they now occupy under the pretext of fighting corruption has more to do with their careerism, wheeling, dealing, and patronage.

"We must work hard to unmask this truth to the people. The defence and consolidation of our democratic gains start with organisational integrity and winning the battle of ideas," the ANC said in its discussion document.

READ | New political era: DA reaps the rewards as opposition parties kick ANC to the curb

Although the party blamed coalition formations, it also pointed to weaknesses in its own governance structures.

Key areas such as poor service delivery, electricity concerns, water supply, and infighting were some of the areas the party identified as having weakened its electoral performance.

It said its members would have to formulate a plan ahead of the 2024 elections on how to address these weaknesses so as to turn around their electoral fortunes.

"This does underline the possibility of the ANC reversing its electoral decline – a possibility that can only become a reality if organisational and societal renewal efforts find practical expression," it said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpoliticselections
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 652 votes
No
53% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.83
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.72
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,840.87
-0.1%
Silver
21.85
-0.3%
Palladium
2,020.00
+0.6%
Platinum
962.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
112.04
+2.6%
Top 40
61,254
-0.8%
All Share
67,848
-0.6%
Resource 10
72,859
+2.1%
Industrial 25
73,146
-3.5%
Financial 15
15,848
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo