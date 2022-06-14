Parts of Cape Town flooded, left without electricity amid heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Cape Town.

The cold and wet conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday.

Parts of Cape Town have been left without electricity following the rainfall.

The City of Cape Town has commenced mopping-up operations across the city amid flooding in informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vrygrond.

"Homes were flooded in First Avenue, Ravensmead, where a retention pond overflowed. In Freedom Park, Ottery, the roofs of temporary structures collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Many roadways across the city have been flooded, and [the transport directorate] is clearing roadways," said Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

On Tuesday morning, several major intersections were flooded, causing traffic delays.

These included the intersection of Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein roads; Frans Conradie Drive and Norwood Road; Borcherds Quarry Road at the N2; and 35th Street between Robert Sobukwe and Owen roads.

Traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said:

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, proceed with caution, reduce their speed, and increase their following distances.

Weather-related power outages are being experienced in Mitchells Plain, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Claremont, Philippi, Hout Bay, Grassy Park, and Zeekoevlei. The electricity department is working to restore power.



The Western Cape is experiencing a cold snap, with rain forecast until Wednesday.

According to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Surprise Mhlongo, the southwestern parts of the province are expected to receive between 20mm and 35mm of rain on Tuesday.

While the rainfall data for Monday was not yet available, Mhlongo said some stations in the Cape Town metro, such as at Kirstenbosch, had recorded 160mm of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday morning.



Mhlongo previously told News24 that Cape Town, as well as parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg, could expect to see between 50mm and 80mm of rainfall over three days.

Due to the heavy rainfall, a Level-4 warning has been issued for the Cape Town metro, parts of the Winelands and the Overberg.



Flooding of roads and informal settlements are possible, along with damage to property, infrastructure, loss of livelihood and livestock, as well as the disruption of essential services.

Western Cape residents can also expect major disruptions to traffic flow due to flooding and the closure of major roads.

