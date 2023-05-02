52m ago

Share

Parts of Cape Town nursing home gutted in early morning May Day blaze

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Sherwood House nursing home was damanged during a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Sherwood House nursing home was damanged during a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Denzel Benny
  • The beds and belongings of elderly residents at the Sherwood Nursing Home in Kenilworth were destroyed in a fire on Monday morning.
  • Thirty-five residents and staff were evacuated and no injuries were reported. 
  • The Kenilworth community was quick to jump in and assist.

Elderly residents of Sherwood House nursing home in Kenilworth lost their belongings after a fire gutted parts of the home on Monday morning. 

Thirty-five nursing home residents and five staff members were evacuated after the fire broke out. 

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they received a call at 00:40 about a building alight in Sherwood Avenue.

Carelse said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, and no injuries were reported. 

"The blaze was extinguished at 05:00," he added. 

In a Facebook post, the home informed residents and families about the May Day fire, saying "a part of our beloved Sherwood House nursing home was damaged by fire".

"We want to assure you that all our residents were safely evacuated by our dedicated staff, who worked tirelessly to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

READ | Thieves ransack Gift of the Givers' office and steal Western Cape fire victims' relief packs

"In the meantime, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our night staff, the Wynberg fire station, first responders, local security services and neighbours, who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and comfort of our residents," the statement by the management team read.

Ward councillor, Katherine Christie, told News24 that the fire started in the Old Victorian wing of the home, which prompted nursing home staff to call for help. 

Christie said the fire destroyed the beds and the belongings of all the residents in the Old Victorian wing. 

According to Christie, some residents were taken care of by neighbours during the blaze before being escorted to the Newlands Sun Hotel, where they spent the night.

"Twenty-seven residents were evacuated to the hotel, while others were evacuated to different retirement homes and taken in by families.

"The nursing home residents are very frail. The oldest is 99-years-old and many had to be transported in wheelchairs and stretchers.

"Eleven people lost everything. The fire was traumatic for them. One woman was very disoriented and confused," she added. 

She said the community was quick to jump in and assist.

"I was encouraged by their gentleness and kindness," said Christie, adding that the management planned to bring the residents back to the home later in the week. 

The ward councillors and Sherwood House management appealed for donations, including bedding and toiletries. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 510 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 66 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
8% - 62 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 24 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
11% - 78 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.26
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,045.76
-0.3%
Palladium
1,439.68
-1.3%
Gold
2,004.63
+1.1%
Silver
25.11
+0.5%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,798
-1.1%
All Share
77,441
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,053
-1.4%
Industrial 25
105,042
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,522
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo