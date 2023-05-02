Parts of Cape Town nursing home gutted in early morning May Day blaze

The beds and belongings of elderly residents at the Sherwood Nursing Home in Kenilworth were destroyed in a fire on Monday morning.

Thirty-five residents and staff were evacuated and n o injuries were reported.

The Kenilworth community was quick to jump in and assist.

Elderly residents of Sherwood House nursing home in Kenilworth lost their belongings after a fire gutted parts of the home on Monday morning.

Thirty-five nursing home residents and five staff members were evacuated after the fire broke out.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they received a call at 00:40 about a building alight in Sherwood Avenue.

Carelse said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, and no injuries were reported.

"The blaze was extinguished at 05:00," he added.

In a Facebook post, the home informed residents and families about the May Day fire, saying "a part of our beloved Sherwood House nursing home was damaged by fire".

"We want to assure you that all our residents were safely evacuated by our dedicated staff, who worked tirelessly to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

"In the meantime, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our night staff, the Wynberg fire station, first responders, local security services and neighbours, who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and comfort of our residents," the statement by the management team read.



Ward councillor, Katherine Christie, told News24 that the fire started in the Old Victorian wing of the home, which prompted nursing home staff to call for help.

Christie said the fire destroyed the beds and the belongings of all the residents in the Old Victorian wing.

According to Christie, some residents were taken care of by neighbours during the blaze before being escorted to the Newlands Sun Hotel, where they spent the night.

"Twenty-seven residents were evacuated to the hotel, while others were evacuated to different retirement homes and taken in by families.



"The nursing home residents are very frail. The oldest is 99-years-old and many had to be transported in wheelchairs and stretchers.

"Eleven people lost everything. The fire was traumatic for them. One woman was very disoriented and confused," she added.

She said the community was quick to jump in and assist.

"I was encouraged by their gentleness and kindness," said Christie, adding that the management planned to bring the residents back to the home later in the week.

The ward councillors and Sherwood House management appealed for donations, including bedding and toiletries.



