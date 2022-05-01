Parts of Cape Town without electricity next week

The City of Cape Town will implement routine maintenance of electrical infrastructure this week.

Routine maintenance of electrical infrastructure will leave 14 Cape Town suburbs without electricity on various dates next week.

According to the City, the maintenance is necessary to ensure reliable electricity supply and good management of public infrastructure.

The City's mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said the rollout of regular maintenance work on electricity infrastructure not only ensures that the City is able to provide consistent and reliable power supply over time but it prevents lengthy and unnecessary faults.





"The City of Cape Town's Energy Directorate is determined to provide the best services to both our residential and commercial customers. To achieve this, we must invest in and maintain our servitudes. The City thanks our customers for their patience and understanding," Van Reenen said.

Depending on the work that needs to be done and the availability of resources, it anticipates that the work will end on Sunday.

"The schedule is done in a way so that those factors are taken into consideration," Van Reenen added.

"We encourage residents to always double-check on the City's social media channels to see if their area will be affected by the regular electricity maintenance during the week. Where customers are affected by supply interruptions due to normal maintenance, they should receive a door-to-door notice ahead of the planned work," the City added in a statement.



The areas that are affected are:

Panorama Woodridge; Parow; Parow Industria; Durbanville; Gordan's Bay; Wynberg; Salt River; Phillipi; Sea Point; Somerset West; Ottery; Claremont; Goodwood

The City does not carry out maintenance during load shedding from Stage 3 upwards.

"Routine maintenance work is cancelled in the event of higher stages of load shedding being implemented."

Residents are advised to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance, if possible, to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.



