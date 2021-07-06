Parts of Gauteng without water after explosion at Rand Water pump station

An explosion at a Rand Water pump station has caused water interruptions.

The Palmiet booster pumping station is operating at only 55%.

Parts of Gauteng are without water as a result.

An explosion at a Rand Water pump station has caused water interruptions in parts of Gauteng.



Rand Water said three medium voltage motors used to run the pumps exploded on Sunday. This has resulted in the pumps at Rand Water's Palmiet booster pumping station becoming inoperable.

"The cause of the explosion is still unknown, and a root cause analysis is currently being investigated. Emergency repairs are being carried out," a statement read.

As a result, the pump station was running at 55% capacity, Rand Water said.

Media statement : The Infrastructure failure at the Palmiet Pump Station ^P pic.twitter.com/lHGXgTzGPm — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) July 5, 2021

The reduced capacity would affect parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Johannesburg Water said the explosion had "immensely affected" water supply to areas across the city.

READ | Rand Water to cut water pressure in three municipalities owing millions

"Palmiet currently can only pump at below capacity due to pump trips impacting on South Hills Tower, and the Greater Midrand Reservoirs are also running low. Areas such as Greater Ivory Park already do not have water," Johannesburg Water said on Monday.

Water tankers have been provided in the interim, the City of Johannesburg said.

"We do anticipate that more areas could be affected."

In a statement, the City of Tshwane has urged residents to reduce their water usage to ensure reservoirs did not run dry and cause water interruptions.

It was unclear how long repairs will take, Rand Water said.

"The estimated time to full restoration is unknown at this stage. Rand Water will communicate same once the full assessment has been conducted," the statement read.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.