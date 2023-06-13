Parts of Joburg without electricity for days as City Power scrambles to fix Cydna substation

Parts of Johannesburg are without power following a cable fault at the Cydna substation.

City Power anticipates work to be completed by Tuesday – if all goes to plan.

Power outages have also been reported in Alexandra, Eldorado Park, Bushkoppies, Aeroton, Ormonde and surrounding areas.

Parts of Johannesburg have been without electricity for days after delays hit City Power in restoring power to the Cydna substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said late on Monday night that the Inanda distributor from Cydna tripped on Saturday due to multiple cable faults.

This affected the power supply to several areas, including Melrose, Athol, Inanda, Illovo and the surroundings.

"The team worked tirelessly throughout the weekend, day and night, often through waterlogged streams, to ensure repairs are done and power is restored.

"However, every attempt to restore power was thwarted by further faults down the line on the same cable," Mangena said.

He said repairs were meant to be completed at midnight on Monday, but technicians found a third fault on the cable.

"This has forced us to revise the midnight expected time of return we had suggested as more work will have to be undertaken.

"We have resolved to remove the whole cable and replace it with 300 meters of new cable to avoid further near-misses on restoration.

"We anticipate that this work will be done by Tuesday, after which power will be restored – if all goes according to plan."

Meanwhile, power outages were also reported in parts of Alexandra, Eldorado Park, Bushkoppies, Aeroton, Ormonde and surrounding areas on Tuesday.