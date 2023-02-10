Parts of Kruger National Park still flooded, motorists advised against travelling on gravel roads

- Some camps and roads in the south of the Kruger National Park are closed due to flooding.
- The Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati camps are flooded.
- SANParks has advised against travelling on gravel roads and low-water bridges as there is a high chance of vehicles being washed away.
Camps and roads in the southern parts of the Kruger National Park remained closed on Friday morning after recent heavy rains caused flooding in the area.
In a statement on Friday, South African National Parks (SANParks) said the camps at Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati were flooded.
Tourists have been warned that the route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remained inaccessible, and travel between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is not possible.
All access gates into the Kruger National Park are open, except Crocodile Bridge, and guests can enter and exit the south of the park from the open gates.
SANParks also advised against travelling on gravel roads and low-water bridges, as there was a high chance of vehicles being washed away.
Hein Grobler, the Kruger National Park's acting general manager of commercial operations management, said there had been no incidents.
"There are currently four camps that have been badly affected by the floods, namely Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati, and they are currently not accessible."
Mpumalanga - HEAVY RAINS and #Flooding - if travelling to Kruger Park ring ahead of arrival for road condition updates via @zwane07 @SANParksKNP pic.twitter.com/MmaOz0s0Rh— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 10, 2023
"Guests arriving at Talamati [on Friday] have been moved to Satara. Management is in constant communication with guests inside these camps about the situation. No threat or danger to lives has been experienced in the park, and we will try our best to continue to keep all our guests in the affected camps safe."
SANParks said its technical services and park rangers were assessing access and working to find possible solutions.
"The floods remain fluid, with more heavy rains anticipated on Friday. The teams will continue with assessments of all affected camps and roads, and updates will be communicated through social media, as well as in person to the affected guests."
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has warned of more rain along the eastern parts of the country.