Parts of Kruger National Park still flooded, motorists advised against travelling on gravel roads

All access gates into the Kruger National Park are open, except Crocodile Bridge, and guests can enter and exit the south of the park from the open gates.

SANParks also advised against travelling on gravel roads and low-water bridges, as there was a high chance of vehicles being washed away.

Hein Grobler, the Kruger National Park's acting general manager of commercial operations management, said there had been no incidents.

"There are currently four camps that have been badly affected by the floods, namely Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati, and they are currently not accessible."

Mpumalanga - HEAVY RAINS and #Flooding - if travelling to Kruger Park ring ahead of arrival for road condition updates via @zwane07 @SANParksKNP pic.twitter.com/MmaOz0s0Rh — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 10, 2023

"Guests arriving at Talamati [on Friday] have been moved to Satara. Management is in constant communication with guests inside these camps about the situation. No threat or danger to lives has been experienced in the park, and we will try our best to continue to keep all our guests in the affected camps safe."

