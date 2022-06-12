Parts of N3 near Mooi River closed after crash, vehicle fire

A crashed truck and a vehicle that was on fire resulted in the closure of parts of the N3 near the Mooi River toll plaza on Sunday night.

The N3 Toll Company said after the crash there were reports of stationary trucks being looted.

"Law enforcement and emergency services are on the scene and making every attempt to bring the situation under control," it added in a statement.

Three trucks burning on N3 north just before Mooi River Toll gate. One truck broke down and two others came and crashed into it. Road closed pic.twitter.com/m4xpfhVvzu — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) June 12, 2022

That section of the road is expected to be closed until further notice.

Last week, the company warned motorists to be on high alert when travelling through there because people were throwing objects on the road trying to get vehicles to stop.





