29m ago

add bookmark

Parts of stolen, hijacked vehicles found in chop shop in Ekurhuleni, father and son arrested

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • A chop shop was found, in which parts from stolen and hijacked vehicles were found.
  • A father and son were arrested.
  • Police found 11 vehicles at the shop - all were stripped of their parts.

A father and son were arrested on Friday afternoon after police pounced on a chop shop in Crystal Park, Ekurhuleni.

In the shop, various parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles were found.

"[Police] on arrival found one employee driving a Toyota Hilux, carrying two engines that have been tampered with. The van was immediately profiled and confirmed as a vehicle that was stolen and reported at Honeydew SAPS in June 2018," Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Saturday.

Information was obtained by the Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence, and members of SAPS collaborated with the Saturation Unit of the Gauteng Traffic Police, Tracker Connect, private security and the Insurance Crime Bureau during the operation on Friday.

"The team proceeded to the workshop and found 11 more vehicles that were stripped off their parts," Peters added. 

The vehicle models ranged from Toyota Hilux, Isuzu and Ford Ranger.

WATCH | Hijackers steal Audi as Joburg driver stops to fill up his car at a garage

The vehicles have since been confirmed as either stolen or hijacked as per cases reported at Garsfontein, Germiston, Randburg, Langlaagte, Lyttleton, Roodepoort and Zonkeizizwe between 2018 and 2020, Peters said.  

Police subsequently arrested the 65-year-old owner of the business, together with his 40-year-old son, and a 43-year-old employee.

The trio are expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of possession of stolen vehicles.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela lauded the collaborative approach of law enforcement agencies in dealing with vehicle crime.

"The synergy and pooling together of resources is highly commendable as this intensifies our efforts to eradicate hijackings by choking the market and the demand for hijacked and stolen vehicles.

"To this end, this approach has proven to be a winning formula, given the recent successful operations," Mawela said.

Police have cautioned consumers to be vigilant when shopping for vehicle parts.

Related Links
7 dead, 2 injured after ambulance crashes into car carrying stolen sheep
Child killed, another hospitalised, after being hit by stolen car during high-speed chase
Durban shootout: Five suspected carjackers killed after cop chase
Read more on:
sapsgauteng policegautengekurhulenstolen and hijacked vehicles
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 811 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 4633 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

10h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
21.81
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.90
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.03
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.12)
Gold
1860.65
(+0.03)
Silver
22.87
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
42.23
(-0.12)
Palladium
2207.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53587.11
(-1.22)
Top 40
49547.74
(-1.16)
Financial 15
9401.28
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
72949.70
(-1.72)
Resource 10
53453.42
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo