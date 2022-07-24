Parts of Vaal left without electricity after Eskom shuts down substation due to vandalism

The Seboka substation's control room in the Vaal was vandalised as panel wiring and protection cables were cut.
The electricity supply in some parts of the Vaal
has been affected after Eskom shut down the Seboka substation due to vandalism on
Saturday.
According to Eskom, the substation's control room
was vandalised when panel wiring and protection cables were cut. That created a
major risk to the transformer, as its protection was compromised, leaving the
power utility with no choice but to shut down the substation.
The shutdown was to protect the transformer from
further damage, or catching fire, which could result in an explosion, said the
power utility.
"The shutdown of the Seboka substation has
affected electricity supply to Evaton, Evaton Small Farms, Sebokeng Zones 3, 6,
8, 10, 11, 12, and 13."
Eskom continued:
Technicians are currently conducting further assessments to determine the extent of the damages and the equipment required for repairs, in order to estimate when supply can be restored to the affected areas.
"Eskom apologises for the inconvenience caused
as it works on repairing the substation and restoring supply to the affected
customers. Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal electricity
related activities to the law enforcement agencies or to the Eskom Crime Line:
0800 112 722."
