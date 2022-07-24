Parts of Vaal left without electricity after Eskom shuts down substation due to vandalism

The electricity supply in some parts of the Vaal has been affected after Eskom shut down the Seboka substation due to vandalism on Saturday.

According to Eskom, the substation's control room was vandalised when panel wiring and protection cables were cut. That created a major risk to the transformer, as its protection was compromised, leaving the power utility with no choice but to shut down the substation.

The shutdown was to protect the transformer from further damage, or catching fire, which could result in an explosion, said the power utility.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Eskom Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Eskom

"The shutdown of the Seboka substation has affected electricity supply to Evaton, Evaton Small Farms, Sebokeng Zones 3, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13."

Eskom continued:

Technicians are currently conducting further assessments to determine the extent of the damages and the equipment required for repairs, in order to estimate when supply can be restored to the affected areas.

"Eskom apologises for the inconvenience caused as it works on repairing the substation and restoring supply to the affected customers. Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal electricity related activities to the law enforcement agencies or to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 112 722."





