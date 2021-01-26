3h ago

Passengers panic as Mango flight to Durban loses cabin pressure

Riaan Grobler
A screenshot of a passenger, purportedly from a Mango flight on Monday.
@Abramjee, Twitter

A Mango Airlines flight from Johannesburg to Durban lost cabin pressure on Monday, prompting it to release oxygen masks for passengers. 

In a video circulating on Twitter, a passenger can be seen donning an oxygen mask as the sound of panicking passengers - including the voice of a child asking for its mother - can be heard in the background.

However, while it was widely shared shortly after the incident, the origin of the video could not be established.

Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio dos Santos confirmed the incident to News24 on Tuesday morning. 

In a statement, the airline said: "Mango can confirm that flight JE251 from Johannesburg to Durban experienced a depressurisation incident during the flight.

"The aircraft landed safely and the crew disembarked passengers accordingly. We have referred the aircraft for further technical investigation and we will communicate further once the investigation is concluded.

"We continue to cooperate with authorities on this investigation and any other pertinent matters. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Mango was unable to verify the videos without a name or seat number to check against the passenger list.

Read more on:
mango airlineskwazulu-natalair travel
