Passers-by find woman's body along Joburg's Golden Highway

Riaan Grobler
The body of a woman believed to be in her thirties was found by passers-by in a stream in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.
The body of a woman believed to be in her thirties was found by passers-by in a stream in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.
The body of a yet another woman was found – this time by passers-by in a stream in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed that she was in her 30s.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, it appeared that the woman had been stabbed to death.

"The passers-by called the police when they noticed the body of a woman in a stream, in a residential area next to the Golden Highway. On arrival, police found that she had been stabbed."

The identity of the victim is unknown, he said.

"We are calling on anyone who might have reported a missing person to come forward to assist us with the investigation."

Gender-based violence (GBV) has been in the spotlight following the brutal murders of several women in the past few weeks, allegedly by their romantic partners in many cases.

In an address on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the recent spate of GBV incidents, saying that no fewer than 21 women and children were murdered over the past few weeks.

More to follow.

