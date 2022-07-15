1h ago

add bookmark

Pastor arrested for allegedly drugging children to take porn photos

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pastor in Worcester has been arrested for allegedly taking sexually explicit pictures of children.
A pastor in Worcester has been arrested for allegedly taking sexually explicit pictures of children.
Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • A female pastor from Worcester was arrested for allegedly taking sexually explicit pictures of children.
  • She allegedly photographed children during a sleepover at her and her husband's house.
  • The police said she and her husband had already done jail time for raping children.

A trusted pastor in Worcester was arrested for allegedly creating sexually explicit pictures of children who were sleeping over at her and her husband's house, Western Cape police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said officers from the Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation unit, working with the Worcester Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, arrested the senior pastor on Monday.

They investigated claims that she fooled three children into sleeping over at her home between 2016 and 2022.

"In this period, she drugged the children, undressed them, and took pictures [of them]," said Gwala.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

"One of the victims said the suspect locked her in a bedroom and told her to undress and not be uncomfortable because they are both females. She then took naked pictures of her in different angles," added Gwala.

Police discovered that the pastor and her husband had both served 15-year jail terms for raping children.

She was charged with five counts of human trafficking, two counts of rape, and 100 counts of the possession and creation of pornography involving children.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and will stay in custody until Tuesday, when she will apply for bail.

In the meantime, the police said they were investigating whether her husband was also involved in the latest incidents.

In June, a police officer testifying ahead of the sentencing of Kevin Mulligan in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg told the court that cases of child pornography were becoming increasingly widespread.

READ | US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

Lieutenant Colonel Heila Niemand said at times, police officers recovered as many as 150 000 images from perpetrators.

She explained that, distressingly, not all of the children in the images were identified and located.

Last July, a partnership between local police and US authorities led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Cape Town woman after she allegedly sold naked pictures of her 4-year-old daughter on the dark web.

In another case, an Overberg farmer was arrested in connection with a child pornography case during a joint operation by local police and officers from the US Department of Homeland Security outside Swellendam in the Western Cape.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townchild abusecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
18% - 1265 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
63% - 4309 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1310 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,706.21
-0.2%
Silver
18.65
+1.3%
Palladium
1,849.00
-3.2%
Platinum
851.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo