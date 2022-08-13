1h ago

add bookmark

Pastor gets two life terms in jail for raping, sexually grooming minor congregants

accreditation
Compiled by Warda Meyer
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pastor Lucky Mfanivele Magagula sentenced to two life terms.
Pastor Lucky Mfanivele Magagula sentenced to two life terms.
Supplied NPA
  • A Gauteng pastor has been sentenced to two life terms for raping and sexually grooming minors at his church.
  • Lucky Magagula was a pastor in Barcelona, Ekurhuleni.
  • He was arrested in February last year after two girls simulated what Magagula had done to them.

A 36-year-old pastor has been sentenced to two life terms plus 25 years in prison for raping three minor congregants of his Etwatwa church in Barcelona, Ekurhuleni, and sexually grooming others.

Sitting in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced Lucky Magagula for rape, exposing children to pornography, sexual assault, exposing his genitals to children and sexually grooming six minor children, aged three, four, six, eight and nine.

He was a pastor in Barcelona, a small community where all his victims lived.  

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the judge ordered that Magagula's name be added to the national register for sexual offenders and that he be declared unfit to possess a firearm.

"This is after Judge Jay Monyemangene found him guilty of three counts of rape, five counts of exposing children to pornography, six counts of sexual assault, and four counts of exposing genitals to children and sexual grooming on 5 August 2022," she said.

One of the victims was a relative who lived in his neighbourhood.

READ | Pastor who raped congregants as a 'blessing' gets 37 years behind bars

In a family meeting after the incident, he confessed to raping the child, Mahanjana said.

"He raped the eight- and nine-year-old minors, and further sexually assaulted and sexually groomed them together with three others between 2020 and 2021 when they would go to his house for choir practice and bible study."

The NPA said it was reported to the police after two girls simulated what Magagula had done to them.

The girls' grandmother told their parents, who dragged Magagula to the local police station.

He was arrested on 11 February last year.

In aggravation of Magagula's sentence, State advocate Juliet Makgwatha told the court that Magagula was a pastor in the community and that the children trusted him.

He betrayed that trust and violated children in the most gruesome manner, the advocate submitted.

In imposing the sentence Monyemangene agreed with the State and said "the children were robbed of their childhood" and that Magagula exposed them to something that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

Director of Public Prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi applauded the prosecutor's work, the court and the police investigator.

He added that he hoped the sentence would send out a strong message that crimes against children and women would not be tolerated.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimerapecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 1577 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
54% - 8566 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
33% - 5354 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 509 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.17
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.59
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,802.29
0.0%
Silver
20.82
0.0%
Palladium
2,227.50
0.0%
Platinum
966.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.15
-1.5%
Top 40
63,996
-1.0%
All Share
70,731
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,048
-2.8%
Industrial 25
86,577
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,059
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo