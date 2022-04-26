19m ago

Pastor's alleged sexual assault victims disheartened by latest delay in sex crimes trial

Warren Mabona, Correspondent
  • The sexual assault trial of Pastor John Masilela was postponed to 18 August because his attorney was sick.
  • Two of Masilela's alleged victims said they want the case to be concluded as it has affected them emotionally.
  • The National Prosecuting Authority said 18 August was the earliest date available to finalise the trial.

Two men who claim they were sexually assaulted by an Mpumalanga pastor have expressed concern at what they said were the many postponements of the trial in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court.

The trial against pastor John Masilela was expected to resume on 21 April. But the court postponed the matter to 18 August because Masilela's defence attorney, Jaftha Mabena, was sick.

One of the alleged sexual attack victims, Johan Mahlangu, told News24 on Friday that the court should have postponed the trial to sometime next month because August was too far away.

"This case has been dragging on for more than two years now," said the 30-year-old Mahlangu, who gave News24 permission to identify him as he wanted to tell his story.

"This case was postponed several times last year. It was not easy for me to often come face-to-face with a person who did something bad to me. I have already testified in court in February this year. I was also cross-examined and it was a very painful experience."

During his testimony, Mahlangu said Masilela invited him to his bedroom in his marital house in Sun City Village. Mahlangu claimed the pastor unzipped his trouser and touched his penis.

The victim said the incident happened sometime in 2014 while he was a member of Masilela's church, the Good Shepard Christian Centre.

Mahlangu told News24 how the incident had badly affected his life. He said he now felt rejected by members of his community in Sun City village near KwaMhlanga.

"It seems many people in my village no longer want to be associated with me because of what happened to me. My love life is good, though. I have a girlfriend and a two-year-old daughter. But I still have emotional scars caused by that incident," said Mahlangu.

Masilela, 44, is facing 16 charges including rape, sexual grooming of a child, and the exposure of genitals, according to the charge sheet. His alleged victims include teenagers. Many of those who have made the claims against him were members of his church.

It is also alleged in the charge sheet that the incidents happened inside Masilela's church between 2016 and 2018. He was arrested on 29 May 2020 and is out on R2 000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his previous appearance in the same court.

'I have lost self-confidence'

Another alleged sexual assault victim, a 27-year-old man who asked not to be identified, told News24 that the latest postponement was like rubbing salt into a wound.

"I asked someone to fill in for me at work yesterday [21 April] and went to court to testify, but the trial was postponed again," he said.

"I have lost self-confidence because of what that man [Masilela] did to me. This means I have to wait for more than three months to get justice."

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority office in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said it would be irregular for the prosecutor and the magistrate to proceed with the trial in Mabena's absence.

"The earliest date available to finalise the case was the one in August as the magistrate and the attorney had to consult their diaries," said Nyuswa.

Mabena could not immediately be reached for comment.


