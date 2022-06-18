Patient found hanging from tree outside hospital after discharging himself

A patient was found hanging from a tree outside the Mpumalanga hospital where he had been admitted after discharging himself without the permission of staff.

The man was dressed in a hospital gown when he was found dead outside Shongwe Hospital on Thursday at around 08:00. An inquest docket has been opened.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police and paramedics received information from members of the public about a lifeless body that was found in bushes in Schoemansdal, Nkomazi.

"He was unfortunately declared dead by the medical personnel. A preliminary investigation has since revealed that the 21-year-old man was earlier admitted as a patient to Shongwe Hospital, but then reportedly discharged himself earlier in the morning without the permission of the authorities at the hospital," Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she was saddened by the young man's death and made a clarion call to young people to use social services whenever they were troubled.

"Young people are the future of our country. It is therefore sad that this incident happened at a time when the country celebrates Youth Day. We urge young people to seek professional help whenever they are faced with life challenges," she said.





