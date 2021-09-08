Patients evacuated as North West hospital goes up in flames

Patients were evacuated from Christiana Hospital in the North West after a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning ravaged the facility.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha is expected to visit the hospital on Wednesday afternoon to assess the damage.



North West health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said patients were evacuated and taken to nearby hospitals.

He said initial reports indicated that the entire hospital had been affected and that there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

However, he added: "At the moment, we do not know as yet what caused the fire, the value of the damage and which parts of the hospital have been damaged."

A video taken at the scene indicated that construction work might have been happening at the hospital at the time the fire occurred.

An SAFM caller by the name of Mandla Nkomo said that the hospital was under construction. Nkomo said he was in town at the time and saw flames coming from the hospital. He rushed there.

"There is some construction happening at the hospital and the fire started from the side of the construction. We also saw patients being removed," he added.

In response to this, Lekgethwane said: "Apparently there has been construction but it's speculation that fire came from there. We don't know yet."

He said plumbing and wiring work was being carried out.

Meanwhile, firefighters battled a blaze at Mmabatho Palms Hotel, also in the North West, which erupted on Wednesday morning. The police are still investigating the cause of that fire.

