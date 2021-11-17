45m ago

add bookmark

Patients evacuated following small fire at Cape Town's Christiaan Barnard Hospital

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.
Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.
File

Patients were evacuated after a small fire broke out at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services said they attended to the fire after they received an emergency call at approximately 14:40 about a fire at the hospital in the Cape Town CBD.

"Crews from Roeland Street and Milnerton were quickly on scene. Upon arrival most of the patients had been evacuated from their rooms to the lobby area," Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

READ | Durban firefighters battle large blaze in Clairwood, one injured

Carelse added that firefighters found a small fire in the uninterrupted power supply room, on the 17th floor, and managed to extinguish the blaze.

The area was ventilated and subsequently declared safe at 16:48.

"The lifts in the event of a fire automatically go down to the ground floor and only the Fireman’s lift can be used in the event of such an incident."

Other patients were taken to their floors via this lift, accompanied by a firefighter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netcarecape townwestern capehealthfires
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 1317 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 237 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 656 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 1161 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.92
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.56
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,866.03
+0.8%
Silver
25.08
+1.0%
Palladium
2,195.40
+1.5%
Platinum
1,068.92
+0.4%
Brent Crude
82.43
+0.5%
Top 40
64,337
+0.1%
All Share
70,942
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,186
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,178
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,132
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo