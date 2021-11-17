Patients evacuated following small fire at Cape Town's Christiaan Barnard Hospital

Patients were evacuated after a small fire broke out at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services said they attended to the fire after they received an emergency call at approximately 14:40 about a fire at the hospital in the Cape Town CBD.

"Crews from Roeland Street and Milnerton were quickly on scene. Upon arrival most of the patients had been evacuated from their rooms to the lobby area," Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Carelse added that firefighters found a small fire in the uninterrupted power supply room, on the 17th floor, and managed to extinguish the blaze.

The area was ventilated and subsequently declared safe at 16:48.

"The lifts in the event of a fire automatically go down to the ground floor and only the Fireman’s lift can be used in the event of such an incident."

Other patients were taken to their floors via this lift, accompanied by a firefighter.