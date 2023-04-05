34m ago

Share

Patients turned away at hospitals told to call presidential hotline as Eastern Cape runs out of equipment

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha is turning patients with surgical needs away due to a lack of equipment.
Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha is turning patients with surgical needs away due to a lack of equipment.
PHOTO: Lulama Zenzile/Netwerk24
  • Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha is telling patients in need of surgery to call the presidential hotline as it has no implants or surgical equipment to operate on them.
  • Suppliers have stopped providing the hospital with equipment as they are owed R52 million in outstanding payments.
  • At Frere Hospital in East London, patients with broken bones must wait 10 years to get orthopaedic surgery because of a shortage of theatres.

Desperate doctors at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha are telling patients with broken bones and deformities to call the presidential hotline because there are no implants for surgeries. 

At Frere Hospital in East London, patients must wait up to 10 years to get orthopaedic surgery due to a shortage of theatres. 

Since last week, Livingstone's orthopaedic department has been issuing patients letters informing them there was nothing it could do for them, as it had no surgical equipment or implants.

ALSO READ Staff, PPE shortages at Kariega hospital where patients admitted at night are left unattended - Nehawu

This, because implant suppliers have stopped supplying the hospital due to them being owed tens of millions in outstanding payments.

News24 understands the Eastern Cape Department of Health owes the companies R52 million, National Health Laboratory Service R102 million, and SA National Blood Services more than R23 million.

Some of the debt dates back as far as 2019. 

In the chilling letter seen by News24, the hospital told patients: 

Unfortunately, the implants (metal devices used to fix broken/deformed bones) needed to best treat you are currently not available in the hospital. Depending on your injury and the delay the implant unavailability causes, you might not be able to be treated surgically and have a poor result/outcome. Your doctors have not been informed when implants will again be available or given any alternative hospitals to transfer you to.

The letter then ends by directing patients with queries to the presidential hotline, department or Livingstone.  

Meanwhile at Frere – the second biggest hospital in the province after Livingstone – patients in excruciating pain must wait for six to 10 years to be treated because of a lack of orthopaedic theatres.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said, in response to written questions from DA MPL Jane Cowley in the Eastern Cape legislature, more than 1 600 patients in need of orthopaedic surgery were on Frere's waiting list.

While the official backlog is nine years, it was more than likely closer to 10, she added.

According to Meth, children and infants would have to wait more than a year to be operated on. 

READ Livingstone Hospital infested with rats: Report lifts lid on state of Eastern Cape hospitals

She said the shortage of orthopaedic theatres at Frere was identified seven years ago and relevant plans were drawn up to increase the existing two theatres to four, and to also replace the condemned 40-bed wooden prefab G5 ward.

Meth added that the project could not be implemented, even in the 2023/24 financial year, due to a funding shortfall. 

Explaining how doctors deal with the shortage of theatres at Frere, she said: "The two available orthopaedic theatres must, perforce, prioritise emergency orthopaedical cases first before elective cases."

Meth added the demand for emergency procedures had increased due to injuries caused by violence and trauma.

Cowley described the situation as completely unacceptable and had written to Health Minister Joe Phaahla and the Health Ombudsman to intervene and address the province's critical surgery backlog urgently.

She said:

It is outrageous that patients must suffer, and in critical cases undergo amputations, because of years of historical financial mismanagement by the department.

"Instead of obsessively creating and filling unnecessary administrative posts for corrupt and incompetent cadres who contribute nothing to the functionality of the department, priority must be given to filling medical posts and settling debts to crucial suppliers," added Cowley.

The Eastern Cape health department could not immediately respond to questions about the outstanding debt.

ALSO Walls of Eastern Cape TB hospital falling apart, patients, nurses fear being buried alive

Its response will be added once received. 

News24 also sent questions to the Presidency whose response will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healtheastern capegqeberhahealthhuman rightsservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on Treasury’s move to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular expenditure?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Whatever it takes to protect Eskom's credit rating
4% - 14 votes
It will only worsen Eskom’s weak financial controls
96% - 371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.31
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.57
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.03
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,023.17
+3.6%
Palladium
1,462.97
-0.0%
Gold
2,025.02
+0.2%
Silver
24.99
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.94
+0.0%
Top 40
71,693
0.0%
All Share
77,459
0.0%
Resource 10
68,009
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,092
0.0%
Financial 15
15,810
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

04 Apr

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo