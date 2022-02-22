1h ago

Patricia de Lille and public works DG openly disagree on dept's 'resistance' to IT changes

accreditation
Jason Felix
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille addresses the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille addresses the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has publicly slammed her department for overpaying for leases and for resisting technological changes.
  • The Standing Committee on Public Accounts criticised De Lille and her department for the incoherent approach to the issues.
  • Fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R118 million and stemmed directly from overpayments for leases. 

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has thrown her department under the bus, claiming that officials are resistant to IT changes aimed at rooting out corruption.

On Tuesday, De Lille and officials briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the Property Management Trading Entity's (PMTE) finances.

The PMTE is a Department of Public Works and Infrastructure agency that provides office space to government departments and acts as the custodian for the state's immovable assets (properties).

"The main problem is that this department is resisting IT information and any changes to those systems. They want to work manually. We are implementing the ARCHIBUS system. It was a system acquired in 2012. Come 2021, they have only implemented eight system modules, but they only activated two. So that is the resistance to IT and using it in the department," she said.

De Lille said that over the years the department had made several overpayments to private suppliers.

She said:

We have now got to the bottom of what is causing the overpayments. Who is pressing that button to overpay every month? We also faced numerous court challenges. We have an outside service provider working through all the leases, and we were able to address these matters. Some of the leases are still missing.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R118 million and stemmed directly from overpayments for leases.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe asked De Lille why officials were slow to implement the software systems.

"It's been stagnant for years now. We want improvement. Have you put measures in place to turn around things?" Hadebe asked.

De Lille said a roadmap had been developed to get better audit outcomes.

"We have shared the roadmap with the Auditor-General (AG). In terms of the delegation for the people who press the button and doing the constant over expenditure [payments]. The way to stop this is to remove the delegations of those doing that work. I can assure you that we are on this matter every week," she said.

De Lille described the challenges with leases as "clear corruption".

"Many of the leases have been handed over to the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] and they had a proclamation since 2010 and we are still referring some of this to them to recover some of the money. The AG has also tackled us because we are spending too much money on letting-in."

She added:

We spend R5 billion a year to letting-in from private sector landlords, while from our own properties we are only collecting about R60 million to R80 million a year.

Furthermore, De Lille said that the PMTE was still not fully compliant with National Treasury prescripts.

Acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel openly disagreed with De Lille about what was wrong in the department.

"The slowness in the implementing the ARCHIBUS system is the result of the lack of capability in the department to manage the change from manual to IT system. That largely has been my view behind the cause. It is the failure to migrate the thinking out of a manual system into an IT system. I don't believe there is resistance as such. I think it's a capacity to change," he said.

Hadebe again interjected and asked Fazel if he did not support De Lille's notion that there was resistance.

He said:

I have not witnessed physical resistance from anybody.

Hadebe further pressed: "Why would the minister arrive at that conclusion if you have not seen such? It can't just be drawn out of air."

De Lille said her comments were based on the AG's report.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: "I fully agree that there is just too much defending and too much justification. Finger-pointing is the order of the day, and it is precisely why this department has been like this. It's unprofessional."

