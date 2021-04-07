Patricia de Lille visits Saldanha Bay to inspect multimillion-rand harbour upgrade project

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille and her deputy visited Saldanha Bay Harbour, where they engaged with contractors and local workers who have been working on a multimillion-rand upgrade project.

Around R96 million has been allocated for infrastructure upgrade work at the Saldanha Bay and Pepper Bay harbours.

Work is currently being executed in several fishing harbours, including Kalk Bay, Gordon's Bay, Hermanus, Gansbaai, Arniston, St Helena Bay, Hout Bay and Lamberts Bay.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille along with her deputy, Noxolo Kiviet, and Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the head of infrastructure investment in the Presidency, visited Saldanha Bay Harbour on Tuesday to inspect a multimillion-rand harbour upgrade.

The project is being spearheaded by the Department of Public Works as part of the Infrastructure Investment Plan that was launched in May last year. De Lille said the Small Harbours Programme had been gazetted as a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) as part of the Infrastructure Investment Plan.



"The 62 gazetted projects within the Infrastructure Investment Plan forms a credible infrastructure pipeline in which government is leading in infrastructure investment to create the crowding in effect by the private sector," she added.

De Lille and her counterparts engaged with contractors and some of the local workers who have been working on the project.

The project currently under way at Saldanha Bay Harbour includes work on the slipway infrastructure, civil and land infrastructure, as well as electrical infrastructure.

Contractors established the site between October and December 2020 and all work at Saldanha Bay Harbour is expected to be completed by March 2022.



The harbour project will also see the main contractors appoint SMMEs from the local community in May 2021. More than 100 people will be employed through it.

The SIPs, such as the Small Harbours Programme, have been assessed to ensure they respond to needs such as addressing spatial inclusivity, social cohesion, skills development, economic equality and the creation of employment opportunities.



Harbours neglected for years

De Lille said:

The primary purpose of the programme is to bring the harbours to a greater operational efficiency to assist the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to carry out their mandate effectively with the enabling infrastructure provided by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Work is currently being executed in several fishing harbours, including Kalk Bay, Gordon's Bay, Hermanus, Gansbaai, Struisbaai, Arniston, St Helena Bay, Stilbaai, Hout Bay and Lamberts Bay.

Many of South Africa's harbours have been neglected for years and it has resulted in degradation and failing infrastructure.

According to De Lille, the removal of sunken vessels programme has been completed with 29 vessels removed at various harbours, with 15 of those removed at Hout Bay Harbour.

The removal of sunken vessels project in Hout Bay alone created 110 jobs and empowered 11 SMMEs to the value of approximately R4.5 million.



"The Small Harbours Unit applied for additional funding to National Treasury and was allocated R100 million in the current financial year. The total budget for the programme is R500 million with the bulk of the funding coming from the Department of Public Works budget," she added.