Patricia de Lille's husband, Edwin, dies after long illness

Jason Felix
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Photo: Adrian de Kock
  • The husband of Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has died.
  • Edwin de Lille died on Sunday after a long illness.
  • The Good party has extended condolences to De Lille and her family.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille's husband has died after a long illness.

In a statement, De Lille said her husband, Edwin, died on Sunday evening.

Describing their lifelong partnership, De Lille said: "Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly."

They had been married for 49 years and the couple has one child, Alistair.

The veteran politician described Edwin as a loving father and husband "who supported her throughout her political career, giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work in serving the country".

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron has expressed his deepest condolences to De Lille and her family.

"Aunty Pat was married to Eddie for 49 years. May she and their son, Alistair, draw strength from the love and support of good people across the nation. They will never walk alone. May Eddie rest in peace," Herron said.

