Patriotic Alliance bags first mayoral post in Western Cape's Laingsburg Municipality

In Laingsburg, the PA's Mitchell Smith was elected as Executive Mayor.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) got its first mayoral post as coalition kingmakers in the Western Cape, bagging the chain and the hot seat for Laingsburg.

This was after the ANC announced it had formed a coalition with the PA, the Karoo Gemeenskap Party, and the Karoo Democratic Force for municipal governance in the Central Karoo.

In Laingsburg, the PA made history when the municipality voted Mitchell Smith from the party as its Executive Mayor at its inauguration council meeting on Monday.

Deputy provincial leader of the PA Sammy Claassen said: "Thus making Mr Smith the first ever mayor of the Patriotic Alliance South Africa.

"We are extremely proud of this moment and historic achievement today.

"The political landscape and power in the Western Cape has shifted."

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the Prince Albert Municipal Council will sit on Tuesday and the Beaufort West council on Wednesday.

"In all these municipalities, working together with our coalition partners, we will constitute the councils as per the agreements reached. As soon as the municipalities have met, the Central Karoo District Municipal Council will convene," he said.

Mtsweni said the the coalition agreements are based on commitment by partners to ensure service delivery, good governance, redress in favour of the poor, accountability of officials, no corruption, and stability.

"The ANC wishes to commend the Patriotic Alliance, the Karoo Gemeemskap Party, and the Karoo Democratic Force for this historic agreement which was reached in good faith," he said.

The Patriotic Alliance had agreed to work with the ANC in all other municipalities in the province.

The province had 12 hung councils during the local government elections which includes Beaufort West, Cape Agulhas, Cederberg, Kannaland, Knysna, Laingsburg, Langeberg, Oudtshoorn, Prince Albert, Saldanha Bay, Theewaterskloof, and Witzenberg.

