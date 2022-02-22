Patriotic Alliance now part of coalition governing Ekurhuleni and City of Joburg

The Patriotic Alliance is now part of the coalition formations governing the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros.

On Tuesday, the party was officially included when it signed a formal agreement.

The coalition now includes the DA, FF Plus, ActionSA, COPE, IFP, ACDP and PA.

The multiparty coalition formation in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros has accepted the Patriotic Alliance (PA) within its ranks.

On Tuesday, the coalition signed an agreement with the PA making it part of the formation.

The DA, FF Plus, ActionSA, COPE, IFP, ACDP and PA attended the signing event and unpacked the coalition agreements during a media briefing in Benoni.

JOINT MEDIA STATEMENT BY MULTI-PARTY COALITION PARTNERSThe multi-party coalition formation in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni today signed new coalition agreements to bring the Patriotic Alliance into the formation. pic.twitter.com/D0ZHVmZDMC — DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) February 22, 2022

In a statement, the coalition partners said the agreements would pave a new path forward towards expanding the Gauteng metro coalitions and consolidate the majority coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

"It has been the express goal of the coalitions, since their inception, to keep the ANC out of power and bring honest, transparent, and service delivery orientated government to the residents of the metros governed by the multiparty coalition," it added.

Furthermore, the coalition partners said they believed the PA's support would strengthen the formation.

"Its ability to provide a stable platform to do the work needed to fix the damage done by ANC governments and to build a resident-orientated government to serve the needs of the people," the statement read.

