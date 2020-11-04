Patriotic Alliance threatens court action against ANC Joburg after kicked out of coalition

The Patriotic Alliance has hit back at the ANC in greater Johannesburg, threatening to take it to court.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has hit back at the ANC in greater Johannesburg, threatening to take it to court after the governing party severed ties with its coalition partner.

On Tuesday night, the ANC confirmed in a statement that it would end its coalition with the PA after both parties could not agree on how to handle matters of governance in municipal entities.

The Patriotic Alliance was in charge of the economic development portfolio in the metro.

ANC Johannesburg secretary Dada Morero cited failure to understand the separation between the party and the state, suspension of employees without following proper procedure and a lack of due regard for good governance by the PA as key to the collapse of the coalition.

"The ANC has an understanding that the parties involved in the Government of Local Unity (GLU) modelled an agreement to build a local government that has the capacity to, amongst others, provide democratic and accountable government for local communities and enhance the capacity of the local state to deliver on its mandate, guided by the National Development Plan (NDP), South Africa's blueprint for development to tackle unemployment, poverty and inequality within the municipality," Morero said.

Response

He added the ANC would not compromise on the agreement and memorandum of understanding taken at the advent of the formation of the GLU, as a leader of the majority party.



In response, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the ANC had breached their coalition agreement.

The ANC coalition was formed after former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned which left a vacuum in the office. This led to the ANC retaking the metro by attracting the African Independent Congress (AIC), Al Jama-ah, Congress of the People (Cope), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ANC currently has 121 seats, the IFP five and AIC four. Cope, UDM, Al Jama-ah and the PA each have one seat. The DA currently has 103 seats and the EFF 30.

"The ANC would do well to remember that they agreed last year already - along with all other parties in the Government of Local Unity (GLU) - that disputes between any of the coalition partners in the City would need to be managed according to a clearly set out approach.

"This included that parties in any dispute would need to go through a dispute resolution process and that these matters would need to be escalated to the Political Management Council (PMC) comprising of members of all the parties in the GLU for unanimous consent. This did not happen, and therefore the ANC's unilateral decision to break off its relationship with the PA and imperil the GLU is subject to legal dispute," McKenzie said.

The Patriotic Alliance said the basis of the dissolution stemmed from the suspension of Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) senior managers, whom it claimed signed off on awards of multimillion-rand Covid-19 cleaning and sanitisation contracts to 80 companies.

These companies were placed on an emergency panel established without JPC following any normal tender procedures, the PA said.

Last week, Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile wrote to Mayor Geoff Makhubo seeking clarity on the City's inability to compile a budget that made provision for Covid-19 deviations as well as the irregular appointment of senior managers, and Covid-19 procurement-related corruption. The Patriotic Alliance claimed that nearly R50 million was spent on a questionable Covid-19 cleaning exercise. McKenzie alleged that a contracted department head had benefitted from cleaning work awarded to one of his companies and that a company owned by the head's wife also received Covid-19 cleaning work. "As the PA, we refuse to look the other way when evidence of possible corruption emerges at City-owned entities in a department we were entrusted to manage in this coalition. We cannot allow ANC comrades to steal in entities where we have oversight, and then we later get the blame. Never. "We implored the ANC to allow ethical, good governance processes to play out and for any implicated individuals to be left on fully paid suspension so that they can be afforded as little opportunity as possible to interfere with investigations. If proven innocent, they can be allowed to return to work. Last month, this very same ANC told us that they were aware of 'some corruption' going on at JPC, but they did not consider what happened there theft," McKenzie added.





