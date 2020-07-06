1h ago

Paul Mashatile goes into self-quarantine after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Tshidi Madia
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. (Tshidi Madia, News24)
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. (Tshidi Madia, News24)
  • ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile will have to mourn the loss of his wife while under quarantine.
  • This after one of his staffers test positive for Covid-19.
  • The ANC is urging those wanting to pay their respects to avoid physical contact with the Mashatile family and instead use virtual platforms set up by the party to send condolences.

As the ANC's treasurer general Paul Mashatile mourns yet another tragic death in his family, he does so, going into self-isolation after a staffer in his office tested positive for Covid-19.

The ANC made the announcement on Monday, a day after announcing the death of his wife Manzi Mashatile and a week after he laid his mother to rest.

"This situation will allow him to observe the 14-day quarantine period to enable him and family to monitor his health and determine if he is safe as a prescribed practice and in compliance with Covid-19 regulations," said the party's national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Manzi Mashatile died following a long illness.

On Sunday evening Mabe said the ANC was liaising with the family over funeral arrangements.

Mabe said Mashatile's quarantining would run parallel with his mourning period, which would see him bidding his wife farewell through virtual platforms.

While he said the family and the party had done their best to ensure Covid-19 regulations such as social distancing, the wearing of masks and sanitising was adhered to during the lead up to Mashatile's mother's funeral, family was urging the public to minimise direct contact with its treasurer and his family.

Mabe told News24 most of the 50 people who also attended Mashatile senior's funeral had tested and were in the clear.

"Even with that we are encouraging people to practice the necessary precautions, if they see any symptoms, they must self-quarantine and test," said Mabe.

