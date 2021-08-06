17m ago

add bookmark

Pay back the money: High Court finds Hlophe lawyer personally liable for R20 million in legal fees

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Barnabas Xulu is seen during the Judicial Service Commission tribunal which is investigating a complaint of judicial misconduct against him.
Barnabas Xulu is seen during the Judicial Service Commission tribunal which is investigating a complaint of judicial misconduct against him.
Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images, Foto24
  • Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's attorney, Barnabas Xulu, has been involved in a long-running battle with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries over R20 million in legal fees unlawfully paid to his firm.
  • Judge Phillip Zilwa has now found that Xulu should be held personally liable for the repayment of that money – and has slammed him for flouting the law in spending money he knew had been unlawfully obtained.
  • Zilwa's ruling also enables the department to permanently seize funds and assets belonging to Xulu, which it had successfully applied to be frozen, as part of its efforts to ensure that it got its money back.
Attorney Barnabas Xulu will have to pay back more than R20 million in legal fees unlawfully paid to his firm, following a scathing High Court ruling that found that the lawyer for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe had "flouted the law".

Eastern Cape Judge Phillip Zilwa's ruling now gives the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries the power to sell assets it had seized from Xulu, including his luxury holiday home on the Dolphin Coast, to recover the over R20 million in legal fees it had unlawfully paid to his firm.

READ | State is extravagant in its pursuit for R20m from lawyer Barnabas Xulu, court hears

Moegamat Abader, the department's then acting director-general, successfully argued last year that Xulu's assets should be frozen because of the way in which he had "simply dissipated - and appropriated - funds" from his law firm's bank accounts without regard for its debts and obligations or the multiple court orders made against it.

While the department had attempted to seize Xulu's Porsche 911 Carrera as part of its efforts to recover the legal fees, he has so far refused to hand it over - and was recently found guilty of contempt of court over that refusal.

While Xulu is now attempting to appeal that ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal, Zilwa has found that the Porsche, if and when it is eventually recovered, can be sold by the department.

READ | Xulu fees battle has nothing to do with targeting a black law firm, says fisheries dept

In an embarrassing development for Hlophe, who is currently awaiting a Judicial Service Commission vote on whether he could be impeached for gross misconduct, Western Cape Acting Judge Mas-Udah Pangarker's contempt ruling against Xulu has revealed that the attorney had sought the judge president's intervention in the case.

Xulu did so by writing to Hlophe and asking him to refer all the cases linked to his fees battle with the department to the Judicial Service Commission.

Rulings against him

Hlophe refused to intervene, but Xulu has already repeatedly used his association with the judge president to argue that he has been unfairly treated by the multiple judges who have ruled against him.

Xulu's fees saga had its genesis in a January 2020 ruling delivered by Western Cape High Court Judge Owen Rogers, who found that the service level agreement and subsequent R20 million legal fees settlement agreement between Xulu's BXI law firm and the department were both unlawful.

Rogers ordered Xulu's firm to pay back the R20 million and ruled that Xulu must be called upon to explain why he should not be held personally liable for that money.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Judge Zilwa has now found that the department had "succeeded in making a proper case for holding [Xulu] jointly and severally liable" for the fees. 

Zilwa was also scathing of Xulu's conduct in spending the money that his firm had obtained from the department by seizing its bank accounts, despite being informed that this execution process was unlawful.

The judge pointed out that Xulu was made aware in June 2019 that his firm's legal fees settlement agreement with the department did not appear to be lawful and, further, that his efforts to recover the money he claimed his firm was owed was not in compliance with the State Liability Act.

Despite this, Xulu transferred that money from his firm's trust account and disbursed it with what Rogers would later describe as "undue haste".

Zilwa agreed with the department's argument that Xulu's "clear disregard of the law in following lawful execution proceedings renders his conduct as an attorney wrongful and negligent".

"[Xulu] has stated under oath that he was aware that there was no compliance with the law but nonetheless held the view that [his firm] BXI was entitled to utilise the unlawfully obtained monies to discharge its liabilities and even if his conduct was unlawful, a court may nonetheless decline to order the repayment of such monies," Zilwa stated.

"As the controlling mind of BXI, [Xulu] elected to disburse the money and flout the law," he said, adding that the "greatest part of the money" had been spent after Xulu's firm was notified that its attachment of the department's bank accounts was invalid and violated the State Liability Act.

Zilwa also rejected Xulu's argument that the department's application against him and his firm was based on politics and innuendo and not law.

He said that claim was "devoid of basis".

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
john hlophebarnabas xuluwestern capecourts
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools be returning to full-time schedules now?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, children need to catch up
52% - 430 votes
No, the third wave is more serious and children are getting sick too
15% - 128 votes
A rotational timetable should be combined with online learning
33% - 270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.19
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,798.20
-0.3%
Silver
25.06
-0.4%
Palladium
2,668.67
+0.5%
Platinum
1,001.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
71.29
+1.3%
Top 40
62,523
+0.5%
All Share
68,710
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,391
+0.4%
Industrial 25
86,752
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,594
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the agenda for SA athletes
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo