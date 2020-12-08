1h ago

add bookmark

Pay for electricity to help Eskom succeed, Mabuza urges

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of Eskom’s Matimba Power Station in Lephalale, Limpopo.
A view of Eskom’s Matimba Power Station in Lephalale, Limpopo.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • Eskom will succeed if communities pay for electricity and illegal connections are stopped, Deputy President David Mabuza has said.
  • The social compact, signed by Nedlac, will see the use of public servants' pensions to cut Eskom's debt.
  • Mabuza said there's no room for apathy or cynicism.

Communities must pay for electricity if Eskom is to succeed, Deputy President David Mabuza has said.

"Doing so is in the best interest of our country," he said on Tuesday morning at a Nedlac summit, which will see business, trade union and government leaders sign a social compact to support the ailing power utility.

The social compact will see the endorsement of labour federation Cosatu's proposal to use public servants' pensions to cut Eskom's debt of more than R500 billion.

The proposal was first unveiled a year ago and sparked an outcry from investors and pensioners. It was subsequently toned down to be more investor friendly.

Eskom currently survives off government bailouts after years of bad management followed by state capture corruption.

READ | 'We've said goodbye to hundreds' – Eskom's De Ruyter on corruption clean-up

Mabuza told attendees at the hybrid Nedlac summit, which was hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton, that there was no room for "apathy and cynicism" as the Eskom social compact deserved full support. "There is no tangible benefit in being enemies of hope. Rather, we benefit together when we are friends of optimism."

He said it was important to communicate and get the buy-in from citizens.

Said Mabuza:

Part of the Eskom social compact is about the revival of the campaign to encourage our people to pay for basic municipal services and to stop illegal electricity connections.

Damage and illegal power lines cost Eskom an estimated R71 million in the 2019-20 financial year, according to its own estimates. This excludes the loss of revenue.

Mabuza said it was encouraging that labour, business and government "managed to find common ground on a pragmatic and sensible programme of action with clearly identifiable timelines and milestones".

He said it included identifying and supporting innovative, cost-effective funding mechanisms to reduce Eskom's debt and identifying measures to assist Eskom and government to access fresh capital where required.

Mabuza also praised the collaboration of business, labour and communities at Nedlac for their efforts to try to mitigate the economic effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Joel Netshitenzhe from the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection said Nedlac needed to consider how to broaden its council system of representation by pulling in the second largest labour federation Fedusa as well as unemployed people.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskom social compactsummitdavid mabuzajohannesburg gautengsandtonnedlac
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 478 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 817 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2216 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo