Payment headache: Phaahla explains why health depts are struggling to pay the bills on time

Joe Phaahla says the Eastern Cape health department is experiencing challenges in paying creditors within the stipulated time.

The accruals and payables faced by the department amounts to more than R17 billion.

Limpopo's health department paid 99% of valid invoices received on 31 March 2023.

The Eastern Cape health department is struggling to pay service providers within 30 days because of unbudgeted accruals and outstanding payables totalling more than R17 billion.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed this in a written parliamentary reply on Monday.

He was responding to the EFF's Rosina Ntshetsana Komane, who asked why Phaahla's department failed to pay service providers in the stated period.

The National Treasury says the "legislative requirement" is for national and provincial departments to pay service providers within 30 days.

Phaahla was asked what steps his department had taken to remedy the situation.

The minister said the Eastern Cape health department had been, and was still, experiencing challenges in paying creditors within the stipulated time.

He said:

This is due to accruals and payables from the 2019/20 financial year. Cumulatively, these accruals and payables amounted to R17 102 billion. They are not budgeted for; instead, they consume the budgetary allocation in a particular financial year. In other words, with its limited equitable share allocation, the department attempts to prioritise the payment of the small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), which are the priority of the present administration, and partially pay the major suppliers who supply medication for the patients.

He said the department negotiated with the foremost medicine service providers to continue rendering services for the sake of patients.

"If patients cannot get the medication, the department can and is exposing itself to be sued by the health services' consumers," Phaahla wrote.

He said the provincial department had negotiated with the Provincial Treasury to finance the accruals and payables. It had also increased its legal capacity to fight the medico-legal cases as these had been a significant source of the high value of payable expenses due.

Phaahla said the department had developed cost-saving projects to deal with the highest cost drivers.

He wrote that the North West health department struggled to pay all its invoices for goods and services for the 2021/2022 financial year. He said this became more acute in the third quarter.

He said:

In the main, the challenge has been inadequate budget allocation over the years as opposed to the ever-increasing burden of diseases and price escalation on non-negotiable items such as medical supplies, laboratory services, security services, and patient catering.

He said this was confirmed by the consultants appointed by the National Treasury in a project to review the management of public finances in the health sector in the North West.

"According to their diagnostic report, it appears that, in terms of the comparisons made, the North West Department of Health, in terms of a fair budget allocation, can argue that it had been underfunded by R1.1 billion, R2 billion and R2.6 billion over the medium-term framework expenditure up to 2023/2024 financial year.

"In light of the above, accruals amounting to R1.3 billion had to be settled in the 2022/2023 financial year, which then negatively affected the current year budget allocation for goods and services," he said.

Phaahla said the Northern Cape health department couldn't pay all its invoices when they became due.

"While the department is doing everything possible and committed to complying with the 30-day payment instruction, the current demand for services and the inadequate budget allocation make it challenging to meet this obligation," Phaahla said.

The Limpopo health department paid 99% of valid invoices received on 31 March 2023.

The minister said the 1% of late payments was due to "slowness", the payment system being down or "negligence on the part of officials".

He said that, in Mpumalanga, most service providers were paid within 10 days.

